Man drives 63,000 kms across India in Mahindra Thar to promote urban forestation

By: ANI
| Updated on: 30 Jun 2023, 14:58 PM
Inspired by the Centre's 'Dekho Apna Desh' campaign, a Pune-based businessman, Tehzoon Karmalawala, has accomplished a remarkable feat by completing a one-and-a-half-year-long solo expedition across India.

Tehzoon Karmalawala covered the length and breadth of India to document the country's natural heritage. (HT_PRINT)
Tehzoon Karmalawala covered the length and breadth of India to document the country's natural heritage.

Starting in October 2021, Karmalawala travelled a total distance of 63,000 km in his sports utility vehicle, visiting 104 national parks, 54 tiger reserves, 32 elephant reserves, and more than 40 world heritage sites.

Sharing his experience, Tehzoon said that his expedition aimed to document and show the country's rich and varied landscape. "My expedition aimed to document and showcase the breathtaking beauty of India's rich and varied landscapes, as well as its flora and fauna. From the arid deserts of Rajasthan to the lush rainforests of the northeast, from the lofty Himalayan peaks to the captivating Andaman Islands," he said.

He said people travel abroad mainly to southeast Asian countries to explore nature but there are a lot of things to explore in wildlife and ecosystems in India itself.

Karmalawala said, "During the expedition I also immersed myself in the cultural tapestry of India, embracing the vibrant traditions and customs of the communities I witnessed. This holistic exploration provided me with a profound understanding of the nation's rich heritage and its biodiversity."

He also mentioned that he has received recognition from the India Book of Records and World Records India for his expedition and wishes to share his experiences through a video web series and a photobook.

“My expedition has received recognition from the India Book of Records and World Records India, as the 'Longest Continuous Exploratory Expedition.' I'm planning to share my experiences and knowledge through a video web series and a photobook documenting my complete odyssey to promote awareness and the importance of urban forestation."

First Published Date: 30 Jun 2023, 14:58 PM IST
TAGS: Mahindra Thar Thar

