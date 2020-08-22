‘Yeh Thar mujhe de de thakur!’

It seems driving enthusiasts and those looking for adventure on four wheels haven’t really gotten over with the Independence Day unveiling of the new generation Mahindra Thar. Even after a week since the debut, Mahindra Thar fans have been going gaga over India’s iconic four-wheel SUV, eager to get hold of one for themselves. And it has come to this.

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra was left impressed with some of the creative one-liners people have shared. For him, the one that takes the cake, is the one that evokes a popular dialogue from Bollywood classic Sholay. Fans tweaked the words to express their desire to get one of the new generation Thar SUVs. And it left Anand Mahindra impressed. He wrote, “You just came up with one of the best lines I have heard for this beast...Someone please create a visual meme for this quote.."

You just came up with one of the best lines I have heard for this beast...😀 Someone please create a visual meme for this quote.. https://t.co/cjyh4iuD9Q — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 21, 2020

Soon came a reply with a visual meme and Anand Mahindra was surprised at the quick turnaround time of it. One of them even had Anand Mahindra’s face as the Thakur.





😂 This one goes into my personal archives...Aur Gabbar, main aa raha hoon apne haath wapas lene... https://t.co/L15lyfIACM — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 21, 2020

Soon after the launch, Anand Mahindra himself expressed his willingness to add the new-gen Mahindra Thar to his garage. After all, here's a vehicle that promises to improve off-road capabilities and provide a comfortable and connected city drive.

Mahindra Thar 2020 was unveiled on Saturday and will be officially launched on October 2. Expected to start at approximately ₹10 lakh, the versatile 4x4 vehicle now gets a mile-long list of features that has managed to generate quite a buzz - both among enthusiasts and the casual driver. And this includes Anand Mahindra. "Come inside my garage, please...," he tweeted last Saturday about the Thar.

Come inside my garage, please... pic.twitter.com/JuZIs7OEp4 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 15, 2020

Thar 2020 brags of several highlights that seem to justify the hype it has managed to bask in. It will come in two engine options - 2.0-litre mStallion TGDi petrol engine and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine, with option of six-speed torque converter automatic transmission and a six-speed manual transmission. There are also two variants - AX and LX, with the former oriented more towards adventure enthusiasts.

Thar has been a renowned war horse in the wild but Mahindra admits that it wasn't the most comfortable of cars from the inside. First launched here in 2010, the SUV has now been updated to offer much in the cabin too. A a seven-inch 'drizzle-resistant' infotainment screen offers phone connectivity options and puts out 'adventure statistics.' The speakers are mounted on the roof - unless one opts for the soft top or convertible top versions. The upholstery is completely washable while the rear seats are now forward facing. Even the switches on the dash can handle wet conditions while the vehicle itself boasts of 226 mm unladen ground clearance to help it negotiate water obstacles.