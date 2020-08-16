Anand Mahindra wants Mahindra Thar 2020 in his garage. And it's easy to see why

It is but obvious that he would want the latest product from the automotive division of his chain of companies to join his fleet of vehicles but Anand Mahindra's message about his willingness to add the new-gen Mahindra Thar to his garage is one that would be shared by many. After all, here's a vehicle that promises to improve off-road capabilities and provide a comfortable and connected city drive.

Mahindra Thar 2020 was unveiled on Saturday and will be officially launched on October 2. Expected to start at approximately ₹10 lakh, the versatile 4x4 vehicle now gets a mile-long list of features that has managed to generate quite a buzz - both among enthusiasts and the casual driver. And this includes Anand Mahindra. "Come inside my garage, please...," he tweeted late Saturday about the Thar.

(More pics of Mahindra Thar 2020)

Thar 2020 brags of several highlights that seem to justify the hype it has managed to bask in. It will come in two engine options - 2.0-litre mStallion TGDi petrol engine and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine, with option of six-speed torque converter automatic transmission and a six-speed manual transmission. There are also two variants - AX and LX, with the former oriented more towards adventure enthusiasts.

Thar has been a renowned war horse in the wild but Mahindra admits that it wasn't the most comfortable of cars from the inside. First launched here in 2010, the SUV has now been updated to offer much in the cabin too. A a seven-inch 'drizzle-resistant' infotainment screen offers phone connectivity options and puts out 'adventure statistics.' The speakers are mounted on the roof - unless one opts for the soft top or convertible top versions. The upholstery is completely washable while the rear seats are now forward facing. Even the switches on the dash can handle wet conditions while the vehicle itself boasts of 226 mm unladen ground clearance to help it negotiate water obstacles.

Thar 2020 will be available in six colour options - Red Rage, Mystic Copper, Napoli Black, Aquamarine, Galaxy Grey and Rocky Beige. Safety highlights include cruise control, ABS with EBD, dual airbags, hill-hold and hill descent control, and ESP with rollover mitigation.