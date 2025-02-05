Mahindra BE 6, XEV 9e full price list out. Check details

Indian vehicle maker, Mahindra has announced the complete price list of the BE 6 and the XEV 9e. The Mahindra BE 6 will be available across five variants- Pack One , Pack One Above, Pack Two, Pack Three se lect and Pack Three. Meanwhile, the Mahindra XEV 9e will be available across four trim levels - Pack One, Pack Two, Pack Three Select and Pack Three. Interestingly, both the models will feature the 79 kWh battery pack only with the top end Pack Three variant, rest all the other variants will get the smaller 59 kWh battery pack.

The Mahindra BE 6 Pack one has been priced at ₹18.90 lakh, while the Pack One Above is priced at ₹20.50 lakh. Meanwhile the Pack Two and the Pack Three Select of the BE 6 are priced at ₹21.90 lakh and ₹24.50 lakh, respectively. The top of the line Pack Three of the Mahindra BE 6 gets a price tag of ₹26.90 lakh. All the prices are ex-showroom.

The Mahindra XEV 9e range meanwhile, starts at ₹21.90 lakh for the Pack One Variant, while the Pack Two variant has been priced at ₹24.90 lakh. The Pack Three Select and the Pack Three variants of the XEV 9e are priced at ₹27.90 lakh and ₹30.50 lakh, respectively. All the prices are ex-showroom. Booking for both the SUVs will commence from February 14, 2025.

Importantly, customers will have to buy the chargers for these EVs separately. Customers can opt for either the 7.5 kW charger or the 11.2 kW charger. The 7.5 kW charger is priced at ₹50,000 while the bigger 11.2 kW charger is priced at ₹75,000.

Along with the price list, Mahindra has also revealed the delivery timelines of both the products. The deliveries of the Pack Three variant of both the EVs are slated to begin from mid of March 2025. Meanwhile, the deliveries of Pack Three Select and Pack Two are to commence from June 2025 and July 2025, respectively. The deliveries of the entry level variants, Pack One and the Pack One Above will begin in August 2025.

Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e: Battery pack options and range

Both the Mahindra BE 6 and the XEV 9e will be available with an option of two battery packs - 59 kWh and and 79 kWh. Interestingly, the larger battery pack is only available with the top end Pack Three variants of both the electric SUVs. Meanwhile, all the other variants feature the smaller 59 kWh battery pack. Both these battery packs are capable of DC fast charging at a rate of up to 175 kW, allowing the battery to be charged from 20 per cent to 80 per cent in a claimed 20 minutes.

Mahindra claims that the BE 6 is capable of achieving a distance of up to 535 km when equipped with its 59 kWh battery pack, while the 79 kWh variant is said to offer a range of 682 km. In contrast, the XEV 9e is reported to have a range of 542 km with the 59 kWh battery and 656 km with the 79 kWh battery pack.

Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e: Specs

The Mahindra BE 6 and the XEV 9e with the smaller 59 kWh battery pack produce a maximum output of 230 bhp while with the larger 79 kWh battery pack, both the vehicles will produce 285 bhp.

The toque remains similar in both the electric SUVs at 380 Nm, regardless of the battery pack chosen. Both the SUVs will feature a rear wheel drive setup and will come with driving modes - Range, Everyday, and Race. Additionally, there will be a Boost mode and a One-pedal drive mode.

