Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e deliveries to commence soon. Here's what to expect

The delivery of Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e are set to begin soon. The company had earlier announced that it plans to commence the deliveries of both the electric vehicles by the mid of March 2025. The EVs were launched back in November 2024. The company had earlier reported to have received over 30,000 bookings on the first day of booking commencement. The split between the XEV 9e and BE 6 is 56 per cent and 44 per cent respectively. Mahindra collected a registered booking value of ₹8472 crores (at ex-showroom price) on the first day itself.

Interestingly, in the first phase, that is mid-March, the company plans to deliver only the top spec versions of both the electric SUVs- Pack Three. Meanwhile, the deliveries of the Pack Three Select variant of both the SUVs will commence from June 2025, followed by the Pack Two variant of the e-SUVs in July 2025. The Pack One of BE 6 and XEV 9e along with the Pack One Above variant of the BE 6 will be delivered from August onwards.

Mahindra BE 6: Features

The Mahindra BE 6 sports a twin-screen setup, both measuring at 12.3 inch with one being the infotainment screen and the other being the instrument cluster. Interestingly, these displays are placed on the dashboard with a floating style. There's also a two-spoke steering wheel, illuminated logo, and large sunroof. A 16-speaker audio system, automatic parking function, an ADAS suite, and a 360-degree camera are other amenities fitted on the SUV.

Mahindra XEV 9e: Features

The Mahindra XEV 9e boasts a triple-screen setup that takes up a large portion of the dashboard. This consists of three 12.3-inch screens powered by Mahindra's Adrenox software, where the touchscreen infotainment system and driver's display are seamlessly integrated. An illuminated logo adorns the twin-spoke multifunction steering wheel for this SUV. Additional features include a wireless smartphone charger, a 16-speaker audio system, a panoramic sunroof, automatic parking assistance, and an Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) suite.

Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e: Specs

While the set of features and design differ between the XEV 9e and the BE 6, the powertrain remains the same between the two. The Mahindra INGLO architecture supports two different battery pack options, which are 59 kWh and 79 kWh units. These lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery packs. Mahindra claims that both the electric SUVs can charge from 20 per cent to 80 per cent in 20 minutes using a 175 kW DC fast charger.

The Mahindra BE 6 and the XEV 9e with the smaller 59 kWh battery pack produce a maximum output of 230 bhp while with the larger 79 kWh battery pack, both the vehicles will produce 285 bhp.

The toque remains similar in both the electric SUVs at 380 Nm, regardless of the battery pack chosen. Both the SUVs will feature a rear wheel drive setup and will come with driving modes - Range, Everyday, and Race. Additionally, there will be a Boost mode and a One-pedal drive mode.

