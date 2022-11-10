Lamborghini to launch this supercar with 306 kmph top speed in India soon

The supercar has already been introduced in the global markets. It has a top speed of 306 kmph and can do zero to 100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds.

Lamborghini is preparing to launch the performance version of the Urus SUV in. India this month. The Italian supercar manufacturer has announced that the Urus Performante SUV, already introduced in global markets, will hit the Indian shores on November 24. The Urus Performante comes with the same 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 but is now more powerful, yet lighter than the standard Urus SUV to generate more performance. The SUV recently set a record in the production SUV category on the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb Road.

Since the Urus Performante is all about performance, let us get to the first things first. Under the hood, the SUV draws power from its 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbocharged engine which has been retuned by Lamborghini to help it churn out 666 hp of maximum power. The output is higher by around 16 hp than the standard Urus models. The torque output stays unchanged at 850 Nm. What enthusiasts would like is that the Urus Performante can hit 100 kmph from standstill in just 3.3 seconds. It also comes with a top speed of 306 kmph. It may not be the fastest Lamborghini supercar in India, but surely is enough to send hearts racing.

What helps the Urus Performante to enhance its performance is its lightweight. Lamborghini has been able to shed around 47 kgs compared to the standard models. The SUV now weighs 2,150 kgs. The carmaker has also removed the air suspension and replaced it with stiffer steel springs combined with adaptive dampers. Because of this, the ride height has been dropped by 20 mm. This has helped in improving the stance of the Urus Performante.

As far as looks are concerned, the Urus Performante gets new bumpers made up of carbon fibre which look more aggressive and are 25 mm longer. The steering has also been retuned for added feel. Other changes include new trims, new exhaust, carbon fibre options and more. Lamborghini is also offering Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R performance tyres as an option. These are specifically adapted for SUVs.

When launched, the Lammborghini Urus Performante will rival the likes of Aston Martin DBX 707, Bentley Bentayga Speed as well as the upcoming Ferrari Purosangue SUV. Expect the SUV to cost no less than a fortune, possibly under ₹5 crore.

