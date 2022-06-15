Lamborghini India launches Aventador Ultimae Roadster, swansong of V12 supercar

Lamborghini on Wednesday has announced the launch of its Aventador Ultimae Roadster, which is the last iteration of the iconic V12 supercar from the Italian marquee. Globally limited to 600 units only, the supercar's pricing in India is yet to be disclosed. The automaker claims that wearing the Giallo Auge colour theme, the Lamborghini Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae Roadster harnesses the performance of the SVJ and intensifies the sophisticated elegance of the Aventador S. It is also claimed to converge the design and dynamism of both coupé and roadster forms.

(Also read: Lamborghini Huracan achieves production milestone of 20,000 units)

Lamborghini introduced the Aventador at the 2011 Geneva Motor Show. Since then, the Aventador, with its exclusive styling and howling-mad naturally aspirated V12 engine has become one of the most iconic supercars.

The styling of McLaren 720s Spider and Ferrari F8 Tributo Spider rivalling Lamborghini Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae Roadster is equally jaw-dropping and comes with subtle changes like revised diffusers at the front and back along with a more aggressive side skirt. The rear profile comes with a couple of mid-mounted exhausts mimicking the Huracan STO. Also, it comes with carbon fibre roof panels as an option. These subtly distinctive styling elements give the supercar an identity of its own.

The Lamborghini Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae Roadster gets power from the same 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 engine that works under the hood of the Nurburgring record-beating SVJ variant. However, the engine has been tuned to churn out extra power at 769 bhp and 720 Nm of torque. This means the car produces 10 bhp more than the SVJ. Power is delivered to all four wheels. The roadster is capable of sprinting 0-100 kmph in just 2.8 seconds at a top speed of 355 kmph. It is one of the quickest and fastest naturally aspirated cars ever.

Speaking about the car, Sharad Agarwal, head of Lamborghini India said that the Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae is the most powerful Aventador ever made. "With the highest-performing naturally aspirated V12 engine in Lamborghini history, the Ultimae incorporates advanced technological solutions and unparalleled design. Limited to 250 units of Roadster edition worldwide, the Ultimae is destined to become a timeless masterpiece in the Indian market."

First Published Date: