2025 Aston Martin Vanquish launched in India at 8.85 crore, its V12 engine makes 823 bhp!

Aston Martin launched the 2025 Vanquish in India at a starting price of ₹8.85 crore (ex-showroom, without options). Aston Martin revived the Vanquish model after a long wait of 6 years and making its global debut in September 2024. The supercar will have a limited production run of just 1,000 units per year.

The 2025 Aston Martin Vanquish will begin global deliveries in Q4 of 2025 and with its exclusive production cap and great performance it is set to rival other popular supercars in the market such as the Ferrari 12cilindri and Lamborghini Revuelto.

2025 Aston Martin Vanquish: Engine

Under the hood, the 2025 Aston Martin Vanquish is powered by a 5.2-litre twin-turbocharged V12 petrol engine producing 823 bhp and 1,000 Nm of peak torque. The car boasts a top speed of 344 kmph and can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds. The 8-speed ZF automatic transmission sends power exclusively to the rear wheels.

2025 Aston Martin Vanquish: Chassis and design

The new Vanquish gets a wide stance with smooth curves around the wheel arches. The fascia gets the iconic Aston Martin grille and teardrop-shaped headlamps. The Vanquish shares its bonded aluminium body structure with the DB12 and Vantage but features significant improvements.

It benefits from a 75 per cent increase in lateral stiffness compared to the DBS 770 Ultimate thanks to reinforced underbody stiffening elements. The wheelbase has been extended by 80 mm, and a stiffer engine cross brace enhances torsional rigidity and lateral stiffness. Additionally, its Bilstein DTX dampers have been specifically calibrated for the Vanquish working alongside larger anti-roll bars to improve chassis roll stiffness.

2025 Aston Martin Vanquish: Interior and features

The 2025 Aston Martin Vanquish is equipped with matrix LED headlamps, new LED DRLs, and an elegant panoramic sunroof with UV protection. Inside, the cabin offers a fully digital 10.25-inch driver’s display and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with full connectivity options. Premium materials and a bespoke interior design ensure a luxurious driving experience.

