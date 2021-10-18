Kia Sonnet Anniversary Edition: Five key highlights

In a short span of time, Kia Motors has been able to grab the pulse of Indian consumers. The launch of models such as Seltos and Sonet has helped the South Korean automaker to grab eyeballs and post significant sales numbers in the Indian market within a short duration after its launch in the country.

(Also Read: Kia Sonet First Anniversary Edition launched in India)

While Seltos paved the way for the automaker's successful run on Indian roads, compact SUV Sonet came amplifying that leverage. To celebrate Sonet compact SUV's one year in business in India, Kia India introduced a special edition model of the car - Kia Sonet Anniversary Edition.

Based on the HTX variant, the Kia Sonet Anniversary Edition is priced at ₹10.79 lakh (ex-showroom). This Anniversary Edition is dearer by ₹40,000 compared to the mid-spec HTX variant. It comes with a host of cosmetic tweaks to distinguish the special edition from the standard model. It will be available only for a limited period.

Here are five key highlights of the Kia Sonet Anniversary Edition.