Kia Sonet First Anniversary Edition launched in India

Kia India on Thursday announced the launch of the Kia Sonet 1st anniversary edition. The new special edition model commemorates the first successful year of the compact SUV in India. The Anniversary Edition of the Kia Sonet is offered in four exterior colours - Aurora Black pearl, Glacier white pearl, Steel silver & Gravity grey.

Similar Cars

It has been priced at ₹10,79,000 (ex-showroom, pan India).

The new 1st-anniversary edition Kia Sonet comes with an exclusive tiger-nose grille with hot-stamped tangerine accents. Moreover, the car also comes with Aurochs side skid plates for a bolder and butch appeal. Kia has also added side door garnish and centre wheel caps in tangerine accent and anniversary edition emblem.

(Also Read: Creta, Seltos vs rest: The uneven rivalry in compact SUV segment continues)

The special edition of the Sonet SUV comes in four powertrains options, 1.0 T-GDi petrol engine with Smartstream 6iMT & 7DCT and 1.5-litre CRDi diesel engine with 6MT (in WGT configuration) & 6AT (in VGT configuration).

(Also Read: Meet new Kia Forte, compact sedan with ADAS as standard. Will it come to India?)

Tae-Jin Park, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Kia India said, "The Sonet has been one of our breakthrough products that have contributed to Kia's success in India. With sales of more than one lakh units in less than a year, the Sonet has already established itself as one of India's highest-selling compact SUVs. To celebrate this adoration, we are excited to launch the anniversary edition of the Sonet. Carved out of sheer design excellence, the Anniversary edition Sonet is based on the concept of Aurochs and boasts a muscular look offering a bolder and premium driving experience to our young-at-heart customers."