Meet new Kia Forte, compact sedan with ADAS as standard. Will it come to India?

Kia has taken the covers off of the 2022 Forte compact sedan in select global markets and is backing a set of design upgrades and big feature updates to help the vehicle make an even bigger case for itself. The Kia Forte is a formidable player in markets where it is offered and the Koreans expect the new updates to further strengthen the car's proposition and appeal factor.

Forte does good business in the North American market for Kia and its farings have been credited with a major role in the overall sales figure of the company. And even though there is a growing preference for bigger vehicles, especially those with an SUV body profile and capability, Kia expected 2022 Forte to continue connecting with prospective buyers. Why? Read on.

The new Forte gets new set of head light, next-generation tiger-nose grille, revised front and rear bumper for a more pronounced visual appeal, and new trunk lid spoiler.

The 2022 Kia Forte is available across four trim levels - FE, LXS, GT-Line and GT. Of these, the GT-Line Sport Premium package is absolutely new and adds a set of 17-inch wheels, LED fog lights, sport combination seats, sports steering wheel and a 10.25-inch infotainment screen. This screen finds its way into some of the other trims as well.

But what is the main fighting weapon of choice for the new Forte is as many as six ADAS features that come as standard. This includes Lane Following Assist, Navigation-Based Smart Cruise Control, Highway Driving Assist and Safe Exit Warning. ADAS or Advanced driver-assistance systems is finding way to more and more mass-market vehicles of today and is something that many car buyers look for in their next purchases.

But what matters most still is what is under the hood. Under the hood of the 2022 Kia Forte GT+ is a turbo petrol motor that produces 201 hp and one that is mated to a seven-speed DCT unit. There is also a 2.0-litre unit that produces 147 hp and is mated to an Intelligent Continuously Variable Transmission (IVT) box.

And while manual transmission may be nearly extinct in the US market, Kia has chosen to persist with it inside the Forte.

Will all of these additions and updates help Forte further help Kia's cause is something that remains to be seen but as the company continues to focus on SUV body shape in many global markets, it is unlikely that it would take out Forte to many emerging markets like India where it sells two SUVs and one MPV at present.