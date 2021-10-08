Genesis, Hyundai top J.D. power study for high technology innovation

Luxury carmaker Genesis and its parent brand Hyundai are among the top technology innovating car brand list, claims a study by J.D. Power. The automobile industry has been always at the forefront of various technological innovations that inspire the other domains to innovate and implement different technologies.

The modern technology innovations include several unique systems catering to various purposes. Some are safety and driving assist functions, while some increase convenience and comfort of the occupants inside a vehicle. Some technology comes increasing the entertainment features.

According to the study, which was conducted in the US, South Korean luxury car brand Genesis ranked highest among all the automakers. Also, it is the highest-ranking luxury carmaker in terms of technology innovation, leaving behind Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi or Jaguar.

Genesis has scored 634 out of 1,000. In the premium segment, it was followed by Cadillac (551), Volvo (550), BMW (545), and Mercedes-Benz (523). Swedish luxury car brand Volvo ranked highest in last year's survey. Hyundai sits at the sixth position with 519 points, while its subsidiary Kia ranked seventh with 510 points. Among others are Nissan (502), General Motors (498), Ford (470) etc.

Interestingly, Tesla scored 668 points, the highest among all the car brands. However, the research firm claims that the US electric vehicle manufacturer doesn't meet other criteria. That is why the brand was not included in the main list of car brands.

The study further revealed how some features go to waste as the car owners don't really use them. As the research company said in its official statement, it is fine if owners are getting value for their money, but some features seem like a waste to many owners.