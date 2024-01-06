2024 Kia Sonet Facelift fuel efficiency figures revealed

Kia India is all-set to launch the 2024 Sonet facelift in the Indian market. The facelifted Sonet was unveiled last month and the dealers are already accepting bookings for a token amount of ₹25,000. We will be bringing the full review of the updated compact SUV on January 11. But before that let's take a look at the fuel efficiency figures of the Sonet.

2024 Kia Sonet will be offered with three engine options - a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 1-litre turbo petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. All engines will come with a manual gearbox as standard.

The naturally aspirated petrol engine will get a 5-speed manual gearbox. Kia is claiming a fuel efficiency figure of 18.83 kmpl. Then there is the turbo-petrol engine which will be offered with a 6-speed intelligent manual gearbox and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The fuel efficiency figures are rated at 18.7 kmpl and 19.2 kmpl respectively.

The diesel engine gets a 6-speed intelligent manual gearbox with a fuel efficiency figure of 22.3 kmpl, there will also be a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission rated for a fuel efficiency figure of 18.6 kmpl. Finally, there will be a 6-speed manual gearbox whose fuel efficiency figures have not been unveiled because it is still under certification.

2024 Kia Sonet Facelift: Features

The biggest addition to the Sonet is the Advanced Driver Aids System or ADAS. The compact SUV will come with a redesigned exterior so that it looks more aggressive. The interior stays more or less the same but it is still loaded with a lot of features. The 2024 Sonet comes with a wireless charger, air purifier, ventilated seats, a 360-degree parking camera, electric seats, rear curtains and much more.

2024 Kia Sonet Facelift: Rivals

When launched, Kia Sonet facelift SUV will renew its rivalry with the likes of Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300 among others in the sub-compact segment.

