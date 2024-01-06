HT Auto
2024 Kia Sonet Facelift fuel efficiency figures revealed

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 06 Jan 2024, 13:53 PM
  • 2024 Kia Sonet facelift will come with three engine options. The full review of compact SUV will go live on January 11.
2024 Kia Sonet
Kia has unveiled the 2024 Sonet in the Indian market. They have started accepting pre-bookings for a token amount of ₹25,000. The price of the compact sub-4 metre SUV will be announced on December 14th. The new Sonet will continue to be offered in three trim lines - X-line, GT-line and the Tech-line.
Kia India is all-set to launch the 2024 Sonet facelift in the Indian market. The facelifted Sonet was unveiled last month and the dealers are already accepting bookings for a token amount of 25,000. We will be bringing the full review of the updated compact SUV on January 11. But before that let's take a look at the fuel efficiency figures of the Sonet.

2024 Kia Sonet will be offered with three engine options - a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 1-litre turbo petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. All engines will come with a manual gearbox as standard.

The naturally aspirated petrol engine will get a 5-speed manual gearbox. Kia is claiming a fuel efficiency figure of 18.83 kmpl. Then there is the turbo-petrol engine which will be offered with a 6-speed intelligent manual gearbox and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The fuel efficiency figures are rated at 18.7 kmpl and 19.2 kmpl respectively.

The diesel engine gets a 6-speed intelligent manual gearbox with a fuel efficiency figure of 22.3 kmpl, there will also be a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission rated for a fuel efficiency figure of 18.6 kmpl. Finally, there will be a 6-speed manual gearbox whose fuel efficiency figures have not been unveiled because it is still under certification.

Also Read : Kia Sonet facelift booking starts: Check which variant suits you

2024 Kia Sonet Facelift: Features

The biggest addition to the Sonet is the Advanced Driver Aids System or ADAS. The compact SUV will come with a redesigned exterior so that it looks more aggressive. The interior stays more or less the same but it is still loaded with a lot of features. The 2024 Sonet comes with a wireless charger, air purifier, ventilated seats, a 360-degree parking camera, electric seats, rear curtains and much more.

2024 Kia Sonet Facelift: Rivals

When launched, Kia Sonet facelift SUV will renew its rivalry with the likes of Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300 among others in the sub-compact segment.

