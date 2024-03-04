Kia Sonet vs Mahindra XUV300: Which subcompact SUV to go for?

The Kia Sonet has emerged as one of the most sought-after compact SUVs in India. With the escalating demand for SUVs, automakers are vying for a substantial market share, and Kia is no exception. Following the success of the Seltos mid-size SUV, Kia entered the compact SUV segment in India with the Sonet, tapping into a fiercely competitive market characterized by high SUV demand and the affordability of these compact vehicles.

After the Seltos, the Kia Sonet is the second best-selling model from the South Korean auto giant in India.

In January this year, Kia India launched the updated Sonet compact SUV. The Sonet facelift brought a significant design overhaul and a plethora of revamped features while retaining the basic silhouette of the pre-facelift model. This updated version has reignited the rivalry between the Kia Sonet and its competitors, including the Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Nissan Magnite, and Mahindra XUV300.

Let's delve into a comparison based on price, specifications and features between the Kia Sonet and the Mahindra XUV300.

Kia Sonet vs Mahindra XUV300: Specification

The Kia Sonet offers a choice of two petrol engines and a single diesel option. The petrol lineup comprises a 1.2 litre unit and a 1.0 litre turbocharged engine. The 1.2-litre petrol engine comes with a five-speed manual transmission, delivering 82 bhp of power and 115 Nm of torque.

On the other hand, the 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine is paired with either a six-speed iMT or a seven-speed DCT. This engine generates 118 bhp of power and 172 Nm of torque. The diesel variant of the Sonet is powered by a 1.5 litre engine producing 114 bhp of power and 250 Nm of torque, available with a six-speed manual, a six-speed iMT, or a six-speed automatic transmission.

The Mahindra XUV300 also offers two petrol engines and a single diesel option. The 1.2 litre turbo-petrol engine produces 108 bhp of power and 200 Nm of torque. The other 1.2 litre turbocharged petrol engine generates 128 bhp of power and 250 Nm of torque. The diesel variant features a 1.5 litre turbocharged unit, delivering 115 bhp of power and 300 Nm of torque. Transmission choices for the XUV300 include a six-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed AMT unit.

Kia Sonet vs Mahindra XUV300: Features

The XUV300 is equipped with dual-zone climate control, rain-sensing wipers, automatic headlamps, an electric sunroof, and more. In terms of safety, it includes ISOFIX child seat mounts, ABS with EBD, ESP with Hill-Hold Assist, and standard three-point seatbelts across all variants.

It is worth noting that the XUV300 is set to receive an update soon. The updated model is expected to include ADAS features, a new and larger infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, ambient lighting, ventilated seats, a 360-degree camera, and more.

On the other hand, the Sonet introduces a new set of features, including Level 1 ADAS. Kia has incorporated forward collision warning, lane keep assist, lane departure assist, driver attention warning, auto high beam, leading vehicle departure alert, and forward collision avoidance assist, which works for vehicles, bicycles, and pedestrians. Additionally, Kia has updated the Sonet with a light bar at the rear and an improved all-digital driver's display, similar to the one found in the Seltos.

Kia Sonet vs Mahindra XUV300: Price

The Kia Sonet compact SUV is priced from ₹7.99 lakh to ₹14.69 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Mahindra XUV300 is priced between ₹7.99 lakh and ₹13 lakh (ex-showroom). While both SUVs start at the same price, the top-end variant of the Sonet is priced higher than that of the XUV300.

