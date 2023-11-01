Thar, XUV700, Scorpio help Mahindra post 35% sales growth in October

Published Nov 01, 2023

Mahindra has posted its best-ever SUV sales in October at 43,708 units

The OEM claims to have registered a 36% growth in the SUV segment last month

The company's overall sales went up by 35 per cent at 43,708 units

Mahindra's popular SUVs include Thar, XUV300, XUV700, Scorpio N, Scorpio Classic

The OEM sold a total of 258,612 units of SUVs in this financial year between April and October

During the period, it registered a 30 per cent sales growth

Its total passenger vehicle sales recorded 29 per cent growth during the period 

At 258,622 units, it was up from 201,021 units sold in the corresponding period of the last financial year

 The company expects the momentum to continue throughout the festive season
