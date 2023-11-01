HT Auto
Mahindra posts best-ever SUV sales in October, retails 43,708 units

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. on Wednesday announced that it registered the automaker's best-ever SUV sales numbers in October this year with 43,708 units sold. The homegrown car manufacturer claims to have registered a 36 per cent growth in the utility vehicle segment last month, as compared to the same month a year ago when it sold 32,226 units.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Nov 2023, 11:24 AM
Mahindra Scorpio N
Mahindra SUVs registered impressive growth for the third consecutive month in October 2023.
Mahindra also stated that its overall passenger vehicle sales in October were 43,708 units, up by 35 per cent compared to the 32,298 units it recorded in the same month a year ago. However, the automobile giant has not revealed, which model was the best performing among its range of SUVs available in the Indian market. The automaker currently sells some of the popular SUVs in India, which include Thar, XUV300, XUV700, Scorpio N, Scorpio Classic etc.

Watch: 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N: First Drive Review

Mahindra has claimed that it sold a total of 258,612 units of SUVs in this financial year between April and October, registering a 30 per cent growth compared to 199,278 units sold in the corresponding period a year ago. The auto company's total passenger vehicle sales recorded 29 per cent growth during the same period with 258,622 units retailed, up from 201,021 units sold in the corresponding period of the last financial year.

Speaking about the sales performance of the automaker in October this year, Veejay Nakra, President of the Automotive Division at M&M Ltd., said that last month, the automaker clocked its highest-ever volume sales. He also stated that SUVs achieved the highest-ever volumes for the third consecutive month for the auto company. The Mahindra official hopes that this sales momentum will continue further in November due to the positive consumer sentiments buoyed by festivities. However, Nakra indicated that the automaker is still facing some supply chain-related issues. "While the strong festive demand should see us continue our growth momentum in November, we will keep a close watch of select supply-related challenges," he said.

First Published Date: 01 Nov 2023, 11:24 AM IST

