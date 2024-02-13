Kia Sonet vs Mahindra XUV300: Which one to choose

Kia Sonet is one of the most popular compact SUVs in the Indian market. With the rapidly rising demand for SUVs, every automaker in the country has been trying to grab a sizeable chunk of the pie and Kia is also among them. After tasting success with the Seltos mid-size SUV, Kia introduced Sonet in the country in the compact SUV segment, which is one of the most competitive spaces owing to the high demand for SUVs and the affordability of these compact vehicles.

Kia Sonet is the second bestselling model of the South Korean auto giant in India after Seltos and despite tough competition, it has earned a strong p

Kia India launched the updated Sonet compact SUV in January this year. The Kia Sonet facelift came with a significantly updated design and a host of revamped features. However, the automaker kept the basic silhouette of the compact SUV the same as the pre-facelift version of the car. With the launch of this updated version, Kia Seltos has re-energised its rivalry with competitors such as Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Nissan Magnite, and Mahindra XUV300.

Here is a price and specification-based comparison between the Kia Sonet and Mahindra XUV300.

Kia Sonet vs Mahindra XUV300: Price

The Kia Sonet compact SUV is priced between ₹7.99 lakh and ₹14.69 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, Mahindra XUV300 is priced between ₹7.99 lakh and ₹13 lakh (ex-showroom). Both the Kia Sonet and Mahindra XUV300 SUVs are available at the same starting price, while the former's top-end variant is priced higher than its rival.

Kia Sonet vs Mahindra XUV300: Specification

Kia Sonet is available in two petrol and a single diesel engine options. The petrol engine options include a 1.2-litre unit and a 1.0-litre turbocharged unit. The 1.2-litre petrol motor is available with a five-speed manual transmission and it churns out 82 bhp peak power and 115 Nm torque.

The 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine is available with a six-speed iMT and a seven-speed DCT as transmission options. This motor is capable of generating 118 bhp peak power and 172 Nm of maximum torque. The diesel variant of the SUV is powered by a 1.5-litre engine that is capable of pumping out 114 bhp peak power and 250 Nm of maximum torque. This engine is available with transmission options of a six-speed manual, a six-speed iMT, and a six-speed automatic unit.

Mahindra XUV300 is available with two petrol and a single diesel engine options. The 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine is capable of producing 108 bhp peak power and 200 Nm torque. The other 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol motor is capable of generating 128 bhp peak power and 250 Nm maximum torque. The diesel engine is a 1.5-litre turbocharged unit, capable of churning out 115 bhp power and 300 Nm torque. Transmission options for the SUV include a six-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed AMT unit.

