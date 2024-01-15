HT Auto
2024 Kia Sonet vs Tata Nexon: Variant-wise prices compared

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 Jan 2024, 09:56 AM
  • The latest Kia Sonet starts at an introductory price of 8 lakh but has as many as 19 variants on offer.
Sonet vs Nexon
Kia Sonet is tasked with challenging a long list of rivals in the sub-compact SUV segment. And Tata Nexon has always had a significant say in this segment.
The latest version of the Kia Sonet was officially launched on Friday at a starting - and introductory price of 8 lakh (ex-showroom). The Sonet competes in an extremely intense sub-compact SUV segment and has to challenge the likes of Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Hyundai Venue. But the segment leader remains the Tata Nexon which sells more than any other sub-compact SUV in the market and was also given an update late 2023.

While both Sonet and Nexon have their own unique strengths, there are certain similarities as well. For one, both models come with both petrol and diesel engine options. The Sonet comes with two petrol motors and a diesel unit, the Nexon gets a 1.2-litre Revotron motor and a 1.5-litre Revotorq diesel engine. And while Sonet may have a slight edge in terms of transmission choices on offer - the diesel unit now gets more manual and automatic, the Nexon also offers both manual and automatic on both the engines it has.

Styling on both models are quite different from one another although in terms of proportions, both are nearly similar. And while the new Sonet boasts of ADAS or advanced driver-assistance system, Nexon has always underlined its five-star crash test safety rating.

Kia Sonet vs Tata Nexon: Pricing of petrol variants compared

Since there is no turbo petrol motor on the Nexon, this price comparison will be between the Nexon 1.2-litre Revotron petrol variants and the Sonet Smartstream G1.2 petrol variants. The Kia model in this set starts at 8 lakh for the HTE variant, 8.80 lakh for the HTK variant and 9.90 lakh for the HTK+ variant. The variants with this particular engine come only with a manual gearbox although the turbo motor has two transmission choices - iMT and DCT.

Tata Nexon packs all its transmission choices into the 1.2-litre petrol motor which starts at 8.10 lakh for the Smart variant (MT), 9.10 lakh for Smart+, 9.70 lakh for Pure, 11 lakh for Creative (MT), 11.70 lakh for Creative+ (MT), 11.70 lakh for Creative (AMT), 12.20 lakh for Creative (DCA), 12.50 lakh for Fearless (MT) and 13 lakh for Fearless+ (MT).

Fo reference, the Sonet 1.0-litre turbo is priced between 10.50 lakh and 13.40 lakh for the variants with iMT, and between 12.30 lakh and 14.70 lakh for the variants with seven-speed DCT.

Kia Sonet vs Tata Nexon: Pricing of diesel variants compared

The most affordable diesel engine-powered Sonet one can buy is HTE variant with six-speed manual transmission, priced at 9.80 lakh. Next is HTK at 10.40 lakh, HTK+ at 11.40 lakh, HTX at 12 lakh and HTX+ at 13.70 lakh. Next are the variants with iMT that are at 12.60 lakh and 14.40 lakh. The three variants with six-speed AT are at 13 lakh, 15.50 lakh and the range-topping X-Line at 15.70 lakh.

Moving to the Nexon, the base Pure MT variant is at 11 lakh, Pure S at 11.50 lakh, Creative at 12.40 lakh, Creative AMT at 13 lakh, Fearless MT at 13.90 lakh, Fearless AMT at 14.60 lakh and the range-topping Fearless Plus S with dual-tone body colours and six-speed AMT at 15.50 lakh.

(Note: All prices are indicative and for reference purposes here. These can change periodically and potential buyers are advised to check with respective car dealers for the latest prices)

First Published Date: 15 Jan 2024, 09:56 AM IST

