Kia Sonet powers company sales by 43%; here are five reasons that say why

As SUVs take over the Indian automotive market, Kia credits its sales performance to its lineup of SUVs that it offers to the country. Kia India’s sales figures for the month of June 2024 reflected a 9.8 per cent increase in overall sales when compared to the same period last year, and the carmaker attributes much of this growth to their compact SUV, the Sonet. Within the first half of 2024 (H1 2024), Kia recorded total sales of 1,26,137 units, which was a six per cent year-on-year growth. The Kia Sonet alone accounted for 43 per cent of the total volume sold, making it the biggest contributor from the South Korean carmaker’s lineup.

The Sonet was also the highest selling model from Kia’s lineup in May, having sold 7,433 units in that month. The Kia Sonet comes with an array of features and a capable powertrain that brings a sporty flavour. Here are five key highlights that make the Kia Sonet stand out within the compact SUV segment as well as within the carmaker’s own lineup.