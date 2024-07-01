Sonet, Seltos help Kia sell more than 1.26 lakh vehicles in first half of 2024

Korean auto giant Kia's sales in India continues to ride on the success of its two flagship SUVs - Sonet and Seltos. The carmaker has sold 1.26 lakh vehicles in the first six months of this year. Till June, Kia has clocked an increase of six per cent in the passenger vehicle segment compared to the same period last year. Sonet has eclipsed Seltos as the Korean auto giant's best-selling model contributing nearly 43 per cent of its overall sales during this period. Seltos contributed around 32 per cent while Carens added another 25 per cent to the carmaker's sales in the first six months.

Kia has also said that it has seen an increase in demand for its vehicles manufactured in India in global markets. The carmaker exported 3,206 units last month as its overall exports between January and June crossed 12,000 units.

In June, Kia managed to sell 21,300 vehicles in June clocking more than nine per cent increase compared to the same month last year. Kia had sold 19,391 units in June, 2023. The June sales figure is also higher than 19,500 units Kia sold in May.

Bulk of Kia's sales in India came from its SUVs like Sonet and Seltos. According to the carmaker, Sonet led the pack with highest number of units delivered to customers last month. Kia delivered 9,816 Sonet SUVs during this period, higher than7,433 units it sold in May this year. Seltos remains a close second to Sonet when it comes to sales. Carens, the three-row Recreational Vehicle (RV) from the Korean auto giant that rivals the likes of Hyundai Alcazar and Mahindra XUV700, continues to be Kia's third best-selling model in India.

Kia is expected to launch several models in India in coming days. Though the launch timelines are not confirmed yet, Kia has been spotted testing several upcoming cars on Indian roads. Recently, the facelift version of the Carens was spotted being tested. The carmaker had earlier announced that it will soon launch the new generation Carnival MPV as well. It also plans to expand its electric vehicle portfolio in India which currently consists of only the EV6. The carmaker is likely to drive in the EV9 electric SUV which was showcased during the Auto Expo held last year.

