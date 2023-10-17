Kia Sonet facelift SUV leaked ahead of global debut

Kia is expected to launch the facelift version of the Sonet sub-compact SUV in India soon. Ahead of its official unveiling, images of the new-look Sonet has been leaked on social media. The images have revealed the new exterior design of the Sonet, revealing all the changes the SUV will undergo in its new avatar. First launched in 2020, Kia Sonet rivals the likes of Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Hyundai Verna among others in the sub-compact segment.

The leaked images reveal that the new Sonet will not get too many updates in terms of its design. In fact, the changes are much less compared to the new Seltos launched in July. This will be the first major facelift for Sonet SUV since its launch three years ago. Some of the changes that one can immediately point out are redesigned front bumper and headlight cluster with tweaked LED DRL units. At the rear, the taillight units have also been redesigned and will come with a connected LED lightbar too. The design of the alloy wheels remain largely the same.

The leaked images do not include any of the new interior that Sonet is expected to get. The changes in the cabin are likely to be cosmetic in nature with the addition of a few features. The new Sonet is expected to come with a new touchscreen infotainment system besides other small changes.

Under the hood, Kia is likely to continue with the same engine options offered in the current models sold in India. These include a 1.2-litre petrol engine which comes mated to a 5-speed manual transmission unit. The engine can generate 83 hp of power and 115Nm of peak torque. The 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, mated to a 6-speed iMT, a 6-speed automatic or a 7-speed DCT gearbox, can churn out 120hp of power and 172Nm of peak torque. Kia also offers a 1.5-litre diesel unit, mated to the iMT gearbox or automatic options. The engine is capable of offering 116 hp of power and 250 Nm of peak torque.

Kia has not revealed any timeline for the launch of the new Sonet yet. However, it is expected to hit the Indian shores by early next year.

First Published Date: