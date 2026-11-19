South Korean automaker Kia ’s mid-size SUV, the Seltos, has achieved a five-star safety rating in the latest Euro NCAP crash tests, with the assessment covering petrol and petrol-hybrid variants across different drivetrain configurations. The SUV was evaluated across four key categories: Safe Driving, Crash Avoidance, Crash Protection and Post-Crash Safety. It delivered its strongest performance in post-crash safety, securing 90 per cent in the category.

The Kia Seltos has secured a five-star Euro NCAP safety rating, scoring 90% in post-crash safety, 84% in crash protection and 71% in crash avoidance.

2026 Kia Seltos: Euro NCAP Safety Scores

The Kia Seltos received 67 per cent in safe driving, 71 per cent in crash avoidance, 84 per cent in crash protection and 90 per cent in post-crash safety, earning an overall five-star rating. The SUV secured full points in assessments involving seatbelt misuse detection, rear-seat occupant recognition and the identification of occupants seated in incorrect positions. Its driver monitoring system can also identify signs of fatigue and distraction, along with mobile phone usage.

The speed assistance system was evaluated over a distance of approximately 2,000 km across France, Italy and Spain. During the assessment, it correctly recognised speed limits in 87 per cent of instances, covering 94 per cent of the total distance travelled.

Kia Seltos: Crash Avoidance and Occupant Protection

The Kia Seltos gets a lane support system, which received full points for driver acceptance in the crash avoidance category. Additionally, the SUV is equipped with a door-opening warning system designed to prevent dooring incidents, where an occupant opening a door could collide with an approaching cyclist.

However, the SUV's performance varied across the frontal impact assessments. In the frontal offset crash test, chest protection was rated marginal for the driver and weak for the front passenger. In comparison, the full-width frontal impact test recorded good or adequate protection across all critical body regions for the three occupants assessed.

The Seltos also delivered a strong performance in the side barrier impact test, offering good protection to all critical body areas. In the more demanding side pole impact test, chest protection was rated marginal. The SUV's centre airbag, which is designed to minimise injuries between front occupants during a side collision, provided good head protection during the assessment.

For vulnerable road users, the Seltos offered generally good or adequate protection for pedestrian head injuries. Protection for the femur, knees and tibia also received positive ratings. However, the assessment highlighted weaker pelvis protection, which received a score of just 5 per cent.

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Kia Seltos: Post-Crash Safety

The Kia Seltos achieved its highest category score of 90 per cent in post-crash safety, reflecting the effectiveness of its emergency response and occupant evacuation systems. Following a collision, the SUV can automatically apply its brakes to help prevent secondary impacts. Moreover, it features an advanced eCall system that can relay information about the occupants and the nature of the collision to emergency services.

Euro NCAP awarded the Seltos full points for its provisions to help emergency responders remove occupants from the vehicle safely and quickly following an accident. The five-star safety rating applies to the listed 1.6L turbo-petrol and 1.6L turbo-petrol hybrid versions, offered with both front-wheel-drive (4x2) and all-wheel-drive (4x4) configurations. The assessment covers both left-hand-drive and right-hand-drive models. The vehicle used for the crash tests was the Kia Seltos 1.6T 6DCT 2WD in left-hand-drive configuration, with a kerb weight of 1,490 kg.

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