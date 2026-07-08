BMW iX3 Neue Klasse secures 5-star safety rating at Euro NCAP

German car manufacturer BMW has revealed its new iX3 Neue Klasse has been awarded a 5-star safety rating at the Euro NCAP, becoming one of the first vehicles to receive a rating under the organisation’s updated 2026 testing protocols. The new assessment framework values real-world driving conditions and imposes tougher safety requirements across a number of assessment parameters.

The BMW iX3 Neue Klasse earned a five-star Euro NCAP safety rating under the new 2026 protocols, excelling in safe driving, crash avoidance, crash protection and post-crash safety with advanced driver assistance systems

The BMW iX3 delivered was assessed across four categories: safe driving, crash avoidance, crash protection and post-crash Safety, and comfortably surpassed the thresholds needed to attain a five-star rating.

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BMW iX3 5-star Euro NCAP: Safe Driving Category

The extensive suite of standard driver assistance systems on the BMW iX3 was a key driver of its performance. Euro NCAP praised the BMW iX3’s ability to increase driver awareness and keep attention on surrounding traffic conditions in the safe driving category. The Speed Limit Info system proved accurate, correctly identifying posted speed limits over 97 per cent of a 2,000-kilometre cross-border test route covering Italy, France, Germany and Austria.

Euro NCAP also praised BMW’s balanced approach to human-machine interaction, combining physical controls for essential driving functions with the central display for infotainment and comfort settings, and the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant for voice-operated commands. In total, the BMW iX3 achieved a safe driving score of 73 per cent, higher than the minimum requirement for a five-star rating in this category.

BMW iX3 5-star Euro NCAP: Crash Avoidance Assessment

In the crash avoidance assessment, the BMW iX3 recorded a score of 83 per cent. Euro NCAP highlighted the effectiveness of its extensive active safety technologies, including the front collision warning system with automatic brake intervention. The exit warning feature was also recognised for improving cyclist safety by alerting occupants to approaching cyclists before the doors are opened.

BMW iX3 5-star Euro NCAP: Crash Protection Category

The BMW iX3 secured a score of 86 per cent in the crash protection category. The vehicle earned maximum points for protecting child occupants in the rear seats during an asymmetric frontal collision test. Additional physical testing and validated simulation models confirmed a consistently high level of occupant protection across various body sizes and impact scenarios. In side-impact testing, the standard-fit centre airbag contributed significantly by preventing contact between the driver and front passenger, helping the vehicle achieve top marks.

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BMW iX3 5-star Euro NCAP: Post-Crash Safety Category

The BMW iX3 performed the best in the post-crash safety category, where the electric SUV achieved an outstanding score of 95 per cent. This assessment evaluates technologies that enhance occupant safety after a collision and facilitate rescue operations. Euro NCAP recognised the effectiveness of the vehicle's emergency call system, high-voltage battery isolation measures and rescue accessibility features.

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