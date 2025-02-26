2025 Kia Seltos launched with new trims and additional features. Here's what each variant offers

Kia Motors has launched the updated iteration of the Seltos SUV. With this MY2025 update, the Kia Seltos SUV comes available in 24 different combination choices, with their price ranging from ₹11.13 lakh to ₹20.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The MY2025 Kia Seltos comes sans any cosmetic updates compared to the MY2024 model. However, there are new variants introduced to the SUV as well as additional features have been introduced to it. The South Korean automaker has introduced three new trims to the SUV, which are - HTE (O), HTK (O), and HTK+ (O).

The Kia Seltos is one of the most successful SUVs in the Indian market, which competes with rivals such as Hyundai Creta, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, and Honda Elevate.

While the new variants and additional features have been introduced to the Kia Seltos, on the mechanical front, it remains the same as before. Powering the SUV is the 1.5-litre petrol engine, paired with a six-speed manual gearbox or a CVT, while there is a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine on offer available with transmission choices of a six-speed iMT and a seven-speed DCT. There is a 1.5-litre diesel mill on offer as well, which comes mated to either a six-speed iMT or a six-speed automatic gearbox.

Also Read : Upcoming cars in India

If you are planning to buy Kia Seltos but feeling confused about which variant to pick, here is a quick guide detailing which of the new variants offer what.

Kia Seltos: HTE (O)

The HTE (O) variant of the updated Kia Seltos comes featuring an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity. Also, there is a six-speaker audio system. Besides that, other features of this variant include steering-mounted audio controls, LED daytime running lights (DRL), and connected LED tail lights.

Kia Seltos: HTK (O)

Kia Seltos' newly introduced HTK (O) variant comes riding on 16-inch alloy wheels. It also gets a rear wiper, rear washer and defogger as well. Apart from that, this variant of the SUV comes with roof rails, ambient lighting, cruise control and a panoramic sunroof as well. The HTK (O) trim further gets a smart key with motion sensor.

Kia Seltos: HTK+ (O)

The HTK+ (O) variant of Kia Seltos comes equipped with LED headlamps with sequential LED turn signals, LED fog lamps, power-adjusted auto-folding ORVMs, and a mood lamp. This variant also gets a smart key with motion sensor, that is available in the lower HTK (O) variant, but rides on 17-inch alloy wheels.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: