Kia EV6 spied testing on Indian roads, hints at possible launch soon

According to reports, Kia India is planning to launch its flagship electric SUV EV6 in the country. The carmaker is expected to announce its EV roadmap in India in the next few months.

Kia India seems to be gearing up to launch its first ever electric vehicle in India soon. The Korean carmaker, which currently sells only ICE cars like Sonet, Seltos, Carnival and Carens, has already introduced EV6 in global markets. According to reports, Kia will soon announce its launch in India too. It is likely to drive in the EV6 through the CBU route for now.

The spy images show one of the Kia EV6 GT variants on the roads of Hyderabad, the capital of Telangana. According to reports, Kia EV6 is going to be launched in India some time in the second half of this year. When launched, it will take on EVs like Tata Nexon EV, MG ZS EV and the upcoming Hyundai IONIQ 5, which will make its India debut later this year.

Based on the carmaker's Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), the EV6 electric SUV is currently available in the European markets. The top-spec GT variant comes with dual electric all-wheel drive system. Armed with a powerful 77.4 kWh battery back, the EV6 GT variant is capable of producing maximum output of 320 bhp and 605 Nm of peak torque. According to global certifications, Kia EV6 has a range of 425 kms on a single charge. Kia also promises that the car can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in just 18 minutes with the help of an ultra-fast charging system.

In global markets, Kia offers EV6 in three variants - EV6, EV6 GT-Line and EV6 GT. They will be available with several drive configurations, including two battery variants for a range of over 510 kilometres. The top version GT is only offered with the more powerful battery pack. The EV6 is available with two-wheel drive (2WD) and optionally as an all-wheel drive (AWS).

In European countries, Kia EV6 is priced around 45,000 euros. If Kia drives in the EV6 to India through the CBU route, expect the price of the electric car to be somewhere around ₹60 lakh.

