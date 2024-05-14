Kia EV6 facelift unveiled, gets enhanced features & performance. Check details

Kia has just unveiled the refreshed EV6 in South Korea, showcasing a range of updates that elevate both its aesthetics and functionality. The 2025 model stands out with significant design modifications, interior enhancements, and a new, more powerful battery.

The most notable changes to the facelifted EV6 are at the front. The conventional headlights are replaced by angular LED daytime running lights and headlamps inspired by the EV3 and EV4 Concepts, as well as the EV6 and EV9 production models. The front fascia has been thoroughly redesigned, including updates to the bumper and lower grille area, giving the crossover a more modern and aggressive look.

The rest of the exterior remains largely the same, except for the introduction of stylish new black and silver wheels available in 19-inch and 20-inch sizes. The rear continues to feature the distinctive single LED light bar that spans the vehicle's width, maintaining the EV6's signature design element.

Interior enhancements

Inside, the 2025 EV6 boasts several significant upgrades. The centerpiece of the interior is a newly designed curved panoramic screen that integrates both the digital instrument cluster and the infotainment display. Kia has revamped the two-spoke steering wheel and added a fingerprint reader, enabling registered drivers to start the vehicle without using a key. Moreover, the updated model now supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, meeting contemporary connectivity demands.

Kia has also expanded the EV6’s support for over-the-air updates. Previously limited to navigation, these updates now extend to major electronic control systems, enhancing the vehicle’s adaptability and longevity. The interior upgrades also feature a digital rear-view mirror, an improved head-up display, and an augmented reality navigation system, similar to those found in current Genesis models.

Performance boost: New battery and improved range

The facelifted Kia EV6 is equipped with Hyundai Motor Group’s latest 84 kWh battery, replacing the previous 77.4 kWh pack. This upgrade extends the rear-wheel drive model's range to 494 kms in Korea, up from 475 kms . The new battery supports 350 kW DC fast charging, enabling a 10-80 per cent charge in just 18 minutes.

The standard rear-wheel drive models deliver 225 bhp and 350 Nm of torque. For those seeking more power, the dual-motor versions offer 320 bhp and 605 Nm of torque. Kia has also fine-tuned the EV6’s frequency-selective dampers to enhance ride comfort, reduced motor noise, and reinforced the body structure to improve safety.

