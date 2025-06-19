Kia Caren Clavis vs Kia Carens: Which sub 12 lakh MPV will you pick

Kia India has split its popular MPV into two variants: the premium Carens Clavis and the standard Carens. Priced close together, the base HTE trim of the Clavis and the Premium 1.5 petrol MT of the regular Carens offer buyers a choice between more features or better value. Let’s explore how these entry-level variants differ across features, specs, and pricing to help buyers choose wisely.

The price tag for the Kia Carens Premium 1.5 Petrol MT is ₹ 11.41 lakh (ex-showroom) while the newly launched Carens Clavis HTE base model comes in but slightly more expensive, at just under ₹ 11.50 lakh (ex-showroom)

Kia Caren Clavis vs Kia Carens: Features

The Kia Carens Premium base trim has a good balance of features to meet the day-to-day needs of family. It gets an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, along with a 4-speaker sound system. Comfort features also include manual aircon, steering-mounted, rear AC vents, and USBs for all rows. In terms of safety, it tops the list with six airbags, ABS with EBD, child seat anchors, rear parking camera, and hill-start assist.

Also Read : Kia Carens Clavis vs Carens: Here's what separates the two Korean MPVs

Compared to that, the Carens Clavis HTE, which is the base of the facelift version, has most of the fundamental safety and comfort features of the Premium but throws in a couple of well-thought-out additions. These include front and rear skid plates, a rear spoiler with a high-mounted stop lamp, and keyless entry with an alarm system. A key highlight is the Shri multipurpose one-touch tumble seat, which enhances access to the third row—making it especially practical for families.

When it comes to design and comfort, the Clavis HTE distinguishes itself with 17-inch steel wheels with covers for the petrol variant, offering a chunkier road presence. The diesel variant, meanwhile, comes with 15-inch gloss-black alloy wheels, lending it a more premium feel.

While both trims are equipped with the essential features needed for a comfortable family commute, the Clavis HTE takes things a notch higher with its rugged styling, added convenience elements, and versatile seating—without deviating too far from the practical DNA of the standard Carens.

Kia Caren Clavis vs Kia Carens: Specifications

In terms of specifications, both the Kia Carens Premium and the Clavis HTE base variants are powered by the same proven 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. This unit delivers around 115 hp and 144 Nm of torque, and comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. The engine-transmission combination is highly respected for its smoothness of operation and easy driving, particularly under city driving conditions.

Also watch: All the features in the second row of the new Kia Carens Clavis #Kia #CarensClavis

Since both versions are shared with the same powertrain configuration, there is no variation in performance, drivability, or maintenance. That mechanical equivalence means the purchaser of either version gets to reap the same degree of dependability and fuel economy.

Kia Caren Clavis vs Kia Carens: Price

The price tag for the Kia Carens Premium 1.5 Petrol MT is ₹11.41 lakh (ex-showroom), providing a reasonable offering for families who want an MPV loaded with features and practicality. The newly launched Carens Clavis HTE base model comes in but slightly more expensive, at just under ₹11.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

For an incremental cost of just ₹9,000 over the price of the base Carens Premium, the Clavis HTE offers more stylish touches, functional aspects including keyless entry and tumble seats, and a bold design. All of these enhancements and improvements provide buyers a good step-up if they want an additional design aesthetic and features without spending a great premium and receiving good value over the base Carens Premium.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: