MG Cyberster to Kia Syros: Cars set to launch in India in January 2025

Mercedes-Benz EQG is another major launch slated to take place in India in January 2025. It will come as the pure electric avatar of the G-Class SUV. Pre-bookings of the EQG have already commenced in India and deliveries are likely to commence in late 2025. Mercedes-Benz will launch the EQG in India alongside the EQS five-seater. Propelling the Mercedes-Benz EQG will be a 116 kWh battery pack with four electric motors, one on each wheel, producing a combined output of 579 bhp peak power and 1,164 Nm maximum torque. The EQG is claimed to offer a range of 479 kilometres on a single full charge.