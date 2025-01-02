MG Cyberster to Kia Syros: Cars set to launch in India in January 2025
- January 2025 will see the launch of some spectacular new passenger vehicles in both internal combustion engine (ICE) and EV segments.
The MG Cyberster will be JSW MG Motor India's halo product in India upon launch and will also mark the debut of the brand’s premium range of showrooms christened MG Select. Powering the MG Cyberster will be a 77 kWh battery pack with a claimed range of 510 kilometres on a single full charge. The EV will churn out 510 bhp peak power and 725 Nm maximum torque, while the Cyberster is capable of sprinting to 0-100 kmph in 3.2 seconds.
Mercedes-Benz EQG is another major launch slated to take place in India in January 2025. It will come as the pure electric avatar of the G-Class SUV. Pre-bookings of the EQG have already commenced in India and deliveries are likely to commence in late 2025. Mercedes-Benz will launch the EQG in India alongside the EQS five-seater. Propelling the Mercedes-Benz EQG will be a 116 kWh battery pack with four electric motors, one on each wheel, producing a combined output of 579 bhp peak power and 1,164 Nm maximum torque. The EQG is claimed to offer a range of 479 kilometres on a single full charge.
Kia India broke the cover of the Syros SUV last month. The prices of the Kia Syros will be announced at the upcoming Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Bookings of the B-SUV are scheduled to commence on January 3, followed by deliveries in February 2025. The Kia Syros will be available with a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with six-speed manual and seven-speed DCT gearbox options, while there will be a 1.5-litre diesel engine mated to six-speed manual and torque converter automatic units.
The Mercedes-Benz EQS 450 SUV is all set to get a five-seater variant, which will be launched on January 9 alongside the Mercedes-Benz EQG, the EV avatar of the G-Class SUV. Despite coming in a five-seater layout, the Mercedes-Benz EQS will come packing the same battery and motor setup as the current seven-seater model. Powering the EQS will be a 122 kWh battery pack paired with two electric motors. Mercedes-Benz claims the five-seater version will offer a higher range than the seven-seater version.
Hyundai Creta EV is one of the most awaited electric cars slated to launch this month at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. It will come sharing similar design elements as the latest iteration of ICE-powered Creta. However, there will be some distinctive styling elements. It will get a closed panel in place of a grille, tweaked front and rear bumpers, aero wheels, and a redesigned centre console. The Hyundai Creta EV will have a 60 kWh battery pack paired with a single electric motor powering the front wheels. It would promise around 500 kilometre range on a single charge.
First Published Date: 02 Jan 2025, 12:19 PM IST
