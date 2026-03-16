Kawasaki ZX-6R gets benefits of up to ₹3.72 lakh

Japanese automaker Kawasaki’s middleweight supersport bike, the ZX-6R, is attracting benefits of up to ₹3.72 lakh. A dealer from Mumbai is offering this benefit to move existing stock before the arrival of newer batches at the showroom, taking the price of ₹15.43 lakh to a reduced price of ₹12.69 lakh.

A Mumbai dealer is offering benefits up to ₹ 3.72 lakh on the Kawasaki ZX-6R, including cash discounts and premium accessories, reducing its price to ₹ 12.69 lakh to clear existing stock.

Kawasaki ZX-6R Discount: What does it include?

The Kawasaki ZX-6R is being offered with a discount of up to ₹2.74 lakh. Not only that, but the dealer is offering an extra accessories package worth approximately ₹98,000, taking the cumulative customer benefit to ₹3.72 lakh. The accessories offered by the dealer include Ohlins steering damper, R&G frame sliders and R&G radiator grille, among others.

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The accessories are an addition to the bike’s existing features, allowing for extra protection and stability. Since these are not basic items that come with the bike as stock, they are chargeable and add to the cost of the bike. The steering damper increases stability at high speeds and reduces sudden handlebar movement. The frame sliders would protect and reduce the damage on the bike’s body if it falls or slides in the event of an accident, whereas the radiator grille would protect the bike’s radiator from loose debris, including stones, dried leaves and other objects often found on the road.

Kawasaki ZX-6R: Engine and Features

The Kawasaki ZX-6R is powered by a 636cc inline-four cylinder engine that churns out 129 bhp of peak power output and 69 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Not only that, but the Kawasaki ZX-6R gets a quickshifter for faster gear shifting. The bike is further equipped with traction control and different power modes, among others.

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Kawasaki ZX-6R: Rivals

The four-cylinder middle-weight bike rivals the likes of Triumph Daytona 660, Aprilia RS 660 and Honda CBR650R. The Kawasaki ZX-6R is one of the more affordable bikes in the 600cc segment in the Indian automobile market.

The benefits being offered that these discounts are dealer and city-specific. These discounts would not be available pan-India and at all showrooms.

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