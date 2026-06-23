Kawasaki launches 5 Side X Side models in India; prices start at 38 lakh

Kawasaki has introduced an all-new range of Side X Side vehicles in India, adding five different models to its off-road portfolio. The line-up covers multiple use cases, from agriculture and workforce transport to recreational driving and adventure activities. Prices for the Side X Side vehicles start at ₹38 lakh for the Mule Pro-FXT 1000 LE and go up to ₹78.90 lakh for the Teryx 4 H2. None of the newly launched models is road-legal, and all of them use a CVT (continuously variable transmission).

High-performance Teryx 4 H2 leads the range

The Teryx 4 H2 sits at the top of the line-up and is also the most expensive model on sale at ₹78.90 lakh. Unlike the utility-focused models in the range, this one has been developed as a performance-oriented machine. It uses a 999 cc liquid-cooled supercharged inline-four engine sourced from the H2 family, producing 250 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 198.3 Nm at 8,800 rpm.

Its hardware package includes 16-inch alloy wheels fitted with Maxxis off-road tyres, long-travel FOX suspension, selectable 2WD and 4WD modes, and adjustable power delivery settings.

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KRX models offer seating flexibility

Buyers looking for a sportier off-road machine with more passenger space can choose between the Teryx KRX4 1000 and Teryx KRX 1000. The KRX4 1000, priced at ₹52.90 lakh, is a four-seater, while the two-seat model KRX 1000 costs ₹43.40 lakh.

Both vehicles use the same 999 cc parallel-twin engine producing 110 bhp at 8,300 rpm and 102 Nm at 7,000 rpm. They also share key equipment such as Showa long-travel suspension with adjustable damping, Electric Power Steering and Maxxis Carnivore tyres mounted on 15-inch wheels. The two-seat version additionally has a longer wheelbase and a kerb weight of 952 kg.

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Utility-focused models for passenger and other work

The Ridge Crew, priced at ₹47.86 lakh, targets industrial and commercial use along with recreational applications. It gets a 999 cc inline four-cylinder engine producing 116 bhp at 8,500rpm and 100.05 Nm at 8,000 rpm. Features include adjustable driver ergonomics, USB ports and a digital display with smartphone connectivity.

Meanwhile, the Mule Pro-FXT 1000 LE serves as the entry point to the range at ₹38 lakh. Designed for workforce and passenger duties, it comes with a convertible Trans Cab layout that can switch between three- and six-passenger configurations. Power comes from a 999 cc twin-cylinder engine making 70 bhp at 6,500 rpm and 83 Nm at 4,500 rpm.

(All aforementioned pricing is ex-showroom)

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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