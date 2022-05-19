Jeep Meridian, rival to Fortuner, to launch today: Live and latest updates

Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Jeep India is back with yet another SUV, the 2022 Meridian, which aims to disrupt the three-row mid-size premium category. Often considered as larger sibling of Jeep's popular five-seater SUV Compass, Meridian aims to carve its own identity among some of its segment stalwarts like Toyota Fortuner. Manufactured at Jeep India's facility in Ranjangaon, the Meridian is looking to emulate the success of the Compass that was launched in 2017. Besides the Fortuner, the new Jeep Meridian will also take on the likes of MG Gloster and Mahindra Alturas G4 SUVs.
See Jeep Meridian in action in these images.
Under the hood, 2022 Jeep Meridian will draw power from a 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine mated to either a nine-speed automatic transmission or six-speed manual gearbox. It will be equipped with both front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive systems, and offer three drive modes including Snow, Sand/Mud and Auto. The SUV can accelerate from zero to 100 kmph in just 10.8 seconds and attain a top speed of 198 kmph.
2022 Jeep Meridian SUV is up for bookings already. One can log onto Jeep India's official website to pre-book the SUV. Customers can book their choice of Meridian by paying ₹50,000. Besides the Jeep website, bookings are being accepted across the carmaker's dealerships in India.
It has been a while since Ford Motor wrapped up its business in India for good, taking out one of the major players in the segment. The void left by Ford Endeavour SUV, is something Jeep would like to capture, and grow, to put up some challenge to the segment leader Toyota Fortuner. Jeep says there is a clear preference towards SUV body type which should help the cause of Meridian. The 2022 Meridian three-row SUV should make Jeep's India lineup look more complete along with its popular two-row five-seater SUV Compass.