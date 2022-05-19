Jeep Meridian, rival to Fortuner, to launch today: Live and latest updates

Jeep India is back with yet another SUV, the 2022 Meridian, which aims to disrupt the three-row mid-size premium category. Often considered as larger sibling of Jeep's popular five-seater SUV Compass, Meridian aims to carve its own identity among some of its segment stalwarts like Toyota Fortuner. Manufactured at Jeep India's facility in Ranjangaon, the Meridian is looking to emulate the success of the Compass that was launched in 2017. Besides the Fortuner, the new Jeep Meridian will also take on the likes of MG Gloster and Mahindra Alturas G4 SUVs.

See pics of Jeep Meridian, stylish by looks but tough on roads See Jeep Meridian in action in these images. The Meridian tackling the trails.

Jeep Meridian: Engine, performance and other details Under the hood, 2022 Jeep Meridian will draw power from a 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine mated to either a nine-speed automatic transmission or six-speed manual gearbox. It will be equipped with both front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive systems, and offer three drive modes including Snow, Sand/Mud and Auto. The SUV can accelerate from zero to 100 kmph in just 10.8 seconds and attain a top speed of 198 kmph.

Watch: Jeep Meridian first drive review

Jeep Meridian bookings 2022 Jeep Meridian SUV is up for bookings already. One can log onto Jeep India's official website to pre-book the SUV. Customers can book their choice of Meridian by paying ₹50,000. Besides the Jeep website, bookings are being accepted across the carmaker's dealerships in India.