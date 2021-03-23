Jaguar I-Pace vs Mercedes EQC: Price and specs compared

Jaguar I-Pace on Tuesday became only the second fully battery-powered vehicle in the luxury segment to be launched in India. The starting price tag of ₹1.06 crore may mean that it is meant for a wealthy class of buyers but the fact that there is a clear movement in the EV segment from top down augers well for the Indian automobile sector at large.





The I-Pace will compete against Mercedes EQC in the Indian car market. Mercedes had driven in the EQC late last year and has managed to find success with the electric car. But will the launch of the I-Pace as a direct rival subdue some of the enthusiasm?