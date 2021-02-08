Jaguar I-PACE to be launched in India on March 9, set to charge up EV space

Jaguar I-PACE to be launched in India on March 9, set to charge up EV space1 min read . 11:51 AM IST
- Jaguar I-PACE will be offered here in three variants that include S, SE, and HSE.
- Bookings for Jaguar I-PACE had been opened in November of 2020.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Jaguar Land Rover on Monday announced it will officially launch its first all-electric product - the I-PACE, in the Indian market on March 9. This will be the second fully battery-powered luxury car here after Mercedes drove in its EQC late 2020.
The I-PACE could be a strong rival to the EQC and the EV has been doing the rounds in several western markets for some time now. The first units of the I-PACE arrived in India in early parts of January.
The first Jaguar I-PACE in India is finished in stunning Firenze Red and is a top-of-the-line HSE variant. Equipped with a 90 kWh lithium-ion battery, the I-PACE produces 294 kW and 696 Nm torque, helping it accelerate from 0-100 km/h in just 4.8 seconds.
A new Atlas Grey grille tip finish highlights the front face of the EV and customer can expect enhanced paint palette, new range of wheels and a new Bright Pack option which is available on all models in the I-Pace range.
The highlight of the cabin is a air ionisation feature that packs PM2.5 filtration to capture ultrafine airborne particles and allergens.
Globally, the I-PACE has won over 80 awards, including World Car of the Year, World Car Design of the Year, and World Green Car in 2019.