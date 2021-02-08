Jaguar I-PACE to be launched in India on March 9, set to charge up EV space

Jaguar Land Rover on Monday announced it will officially launch its first all-electric product - the I-PACE, in the Indian market on March 9. This will be the second fully battery-powered luxury car here after Mercedes drove in its EQC late 2020.

The I-PACE could be a strong rival to the EQC and the EV has been doing the rounds in several western markets for some time now. The first units of the I-PACE arrived in India in early parts of January.

The first Jaguar I-PACE in India is finished in stunning Firenze Red and is a top-of-the-line HSE variant. Equipped with a 90 kWh lithium-ion battery, the I-PACE produces 294 kW and 696 Nm torque, helping it accelerate from 0-100 km/h in just 4.8 seconds.

A new Atlas Grey grille tip finish highlights the front face of the EV and customer can expect enhanced paint palette, new range of wheels and a new Bright Pack option which is available on all models in the I-Pace range.

The highlight of the cabin is a air ionisation feature that packs PM2.5 filtration to capture ultrafine airborne particles and allergens.

Globally, the I-PACE has won over 80 awards, including World Car of the Year, World Car Design of the Year, and World Green Car in 2019.