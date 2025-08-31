Is Nissan losing its ground? Drops from top 10 in global sales

Nissan ’s recent struggles are no secret. The Japanese automobile company is sailing through troubled waters. The OEM has been grappling with financial issues, job cuts at its factories, and facing class-action lawsuits over faulty engines. The sales performance too is reflecting the troubled times. Now, the company has dropped out of the top 10 global auto companies in terms of sales.

Nikkei Asia has reported that Nissan has dropped out of the top 10 in global auto sales through the first half of 2025. This is the first time the auto OEM has fallen out of the top 10 in 16 years. The report claims Nissan's sales dropped six per cent to 1.61 million vehicles globally, well behind rival brands like Toyota and Volkswagen Group. The sharp decline in sales numbers has pushed Nissan behind Chinese automakers like BYD and Geely as well.

While surpassing Nissan, BYD posted a 33 per cent sales growth and moved to number eight on the list. Among others, Suzuki edged past the brand by selling 1.63 million vehicles, 20,000 more than Nissan. This is the first time Suzuki has outsold Nissan since 2004.

Nissan has reportedly lost approximately $104 million between April and June this year, registering its fourth consecutive quarterly loss. That’s a stark contrast to the same period last year, when Nissan posted a profit of approximately $191 million.

Nissan is struggling in multiple key global markets. While in the US, vehicle sales of the company remain sluggish, in China, which is the largest market for the brand, sales dropped by 18 per cent in the first half of the year to just 270,000 units. At its peak in 2018, Nissan sold 720,000 vehicles in China. Sales in its home market, Japan, also declined by 10 per cent to 220,000 units, the company’s lowest domestic sales figure since 1993.

