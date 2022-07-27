HT Auto
In pics: This Lamborghini likes it rough, rages on challenging terrain

The beefed-up Lamborghini comes as a gnarly beast with all the accessories and a powerful engine onboard. It can go off-road because of the changes that the manufacturer has made.
Lamborghini has teased the offroad capable supercar that comes looking like the standard Huracan model. However, there are some upgrades to make it off-road capable.
Lamborghini has teased the offroad capable supercar that comes looking like the standard Huracan model. However, there are some upgrades to make it off-road capable.
The off-road-worthy Lamborghini comes with additional lighting systems, body cladding and more accessories to take on a tough challenge.
The off-road-worthy Lamborghini comes with additional lighting systems, body cladding and more accessories to take on a tough challenge.
The new supercar is based on the Sterrato concept that was unveiled back in 2019.
The new supercar is based on the Sterrato concept that was unveiled back in 2019.
It is expected that Huracan Sterrato will be powered by the same 5.2-litre V10 and will come with an all-wheel drive system. 
It is expected that Huracan Sterrato will be powered by the same 5.2-litre V10 and will come with an all-wheel drive system. 
