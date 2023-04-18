HT Auto
In pics: Mercedes Maybach EQS 680 electric SUV makes debut

Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV will be the first electric model of the luxury division of the German carmaker.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Apr 2023, 13:22 PM
Mercedes-Maybach has pulled the covers off the EQS 680, the first fully electric SUV from the luxury wing of the German auto giant.
Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 was introduced globally on day one of the Shanghai Auto Show.
Mercedes will place the EQS 680 above its flagship EQS 580 4MATIC, which is currently the most powerful version of the electric SUV.
Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 electric SUV will come equipped with an all-wheel-drive system and powered by two electric motors.
 It will be able to churn out nearly 650 hp of maximum power and 950 Nm of peak torque, and is more powerful than the EQS 580 SUV.
The electric SUV will offer 210 kmph of top speed while it will be able to accelerate to 100 kmph from standstill in just 4.4 seconds.
Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 electric SUV will offer several drive modes, which include Eco, Sport, OffRoad and Individual.
The electric SUV will offer a range of up to 600 km on a single charge. 
First Published Date: 18 Apr 2023, 13:22 PM IST
