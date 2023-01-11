In pics: Maruti Suzuki eVX SUV electric concept breaks cover at Auto Expo 2023
Maruti Suzuki eVX concept electric SUV is a small and compact model designed for urban personal mobility.
By:
HT Auto Desk
Updated on:
11 Jan 2023, 11:52 AM
1/8
Maruti Suzuki has unveiled its eVX SUV concept electric vehicle at the Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida. The model will be based on a new dedicated EV platform which has been built from the ground-up.
2/8
The Maruti eVX SUV electric concept model is set for a 2025 launch and will be the company first global strategic EV.
3/8
The Maruti eVX concept electric SUV will be powered by a 60kWh battery pack offering up to 550 km of driving range. The small and compact model is designed for urban personal mobility,
4/8
The Maruti Suzuki eVX concept electric SUV comes with strong Suzuki 4x4 capability.
5/8
Based on the Maruti Baleno, the eVX concept gets a curvy look across its exterior. It features Suzuki’s signature SUV design with aerodynamic silhouette, long wheelbase, shorter overhangs, and optimum ground clearance.
6/8
The Maruti eVX concept's dedicated EV platform will offer safe battery technology and is a part of the company's vision for its future electric models.
7/8
The Maruti eVX concept electric SUV has been designed to offer a comfortable cabin that gets various connected features.
8/8
While Maruti doesn’t have an electric vehicle in its lineup yet, Maruti eVX is a showcase of what future battery-powered options from the company are likely to offer.
First Published Date:
11 Jan 2023, 11:52 AM IST