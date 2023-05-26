In pics: BMW Concept Touring Coupe looks like a differently badged Ferrari FF
BMW Concept Touring Coupe is a one-off concept car based on Z4 and drawing influence from 40s racing cars.
BMW Concept Touring Coupe has been uncovered as an one-off concept model previewing a highly limited edition shooting brake styled car.
The BMW Concept Touring Coupe comes based on the BMW Z4 and draws inspiration from 40s racing cars.
It could be a spiritual successor of the BMW Z3 M Coupe.
Also check these Cars
Find more Cars
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Add to compare
Check latest offers
BMW Concept Touring Coupe wears a unique Sparkling Lario paint that combines the brown colour with blue glass flakes.
The car runs on 19-inch front and 20-inch rear alloy wheels having 20 spokes.
BMW has not revealed the powertrain or its specifications.
However, the car may enter production in a very limited number in future, depending on demand.
First Published Date: 26 May 2023, 10:26 AM IST
TAGS: BMW Concept car luxury car
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Editor's Pick
Shop Now