HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News In Pics: Bmw Concept Touring Coupe Looks Like A Differently Badged Ferrari Ff

In pics: BMW Concept Touring Coupe looks like a differently badged Ferrari FF

BMW Concept Touring Coupe is a one-off concept car based on Z4 and drawing influence from 40s racing cars.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 26 May 2023, 10:26 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
1/7
BMW Concept Touring Coupe has been uncovered as an one-off concept model previewing a highly limited edition shooting brake styled car.
BMW Concept Touring Coupe has been uncovered as an one-off concept model previewing a highly limited edition shooting brake styled car.
2/7
The BMW Concept Touring Coupe comes based on the BMW Z4 and draws inspiration from 40s racing cars.
The BMW Concept Touring Coupe comes based on the BMW Z4 and draws inspiration from 40s racing cars.
3/7
It could be a spiritual successor of the BMW Z3 M Coupe.
It could be a spiritual successor of the BMW Z3 M Coupe.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Bmw Z4 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw Z4
₹89.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Bmw 6 Series Gt (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 6 Series Gt
₹67.9 - 79.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Glc Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Glc Coupe
₹68 - 69 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz C-class Cabriolet (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz C-class Cabriolet
₹68.7 - 72.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Bmw M340i (HT Auto photo)
Bmw M340i
₹69.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Bmw I4 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw I4
₹69.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
4/7
BMW Concept Touring Coupe wears a unique Sparkling Lario paint that combines the brown colour with blue glass flakes.
BMW Concept Touring Coupe wears a unique Sparkling Lario paint that combines the brown colour with blue glass flakes.
5/7
The car runs on 19-inch front and 20-inch rear alloy wheels having 20 spokes.
The car runs on 19-inch front and 20-inch rear alloy wheels having 20 spokes.
6/7
BMW has not revealed the powertrain or its specifications.
BMW has not revealed the powertrain or its specifications.
7/7
However, the car may enter production in a very limited number in future, depending on demand.
However, the car may enter production in a very limited number in future, depending on demand.
First Published Date: 26 May 2023, 10:26 AM IST
TAGS: BMW Concept car luxury car
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
51% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 298 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
21% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g,Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 315 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
71% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 378 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
67% OFF
ELV Car Mount Adjustable Car Phone Holder Universal Long Arm, Windshield for Smartphones - Black
Rs. 329 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city