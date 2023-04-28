In pics: Audi TT Memorial Edition commemorates the iconic coupe's final run
Audi TT Memorial Edition is exclusively available in Japan.
Audi TT Memorial Edition is a special edition iteration of the iconic sports coupe meant for Japanese market and will be available in 100 units only.
Audi TT Memorial Edition comes equipped with Luxury Sports package that features Bronze accents on different parts of the body.
The special edition of Audi TT gets virtual cockpit instrumentation including a sports mode displaying a centre rev counter, while the centre-mounted touchscreen infotainment system includes controls for the 12-speaker Bang & Olufsen stereo and displays functions, including Audi's side assist blind spot monitoring, parking assist, and a review-view camera.
Also check these Cars
Find more Cars
Add to compare
Check latest offers
UPCOMING
₹39 - 45 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Inside the cockpit, the car gets a diamond pattern theme on the seats, upholstered in Nappa leather with bronze contrast stitching and grey piping.
The car is based on the TTS coupe and uses a turbocharged 2.0-litre direct-injection petrol engine producing 315 hp power and 421 Nm of torque.
The car gets a seven-speed S-Tronic automatic transmission that delivers power to all four wheels through Quattro all-wheel-drive system.
First Published Date: 28 Apr 2023, 09:04 AM IST
TAGS: Audi TTS Aut TT Audi luxury car sportscar
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Editor's Pick
Shop Now