HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News In Pics: Audi Tt Memorial Edition Is A Special Iteration Of The Iconic Coupe, Commemorating Its Final Run

In pics: Audi TT Memorial Edition commemorates the iconic coupe's final run

Audi TT Memorial Edition is exclusively available in Japan.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 28 Apr 2023, 09:04 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Audi TT Memorial Edition is a special edition iteration of the iconic sports coupe meant for Japanese market and will be available in 100 units only.
1/6
Audi TT Memorial Edition is a special edition iteration of the iconic sports coupe meant for Japanese market and will be available in 100 units only.
Audi TT Memorial Edition is a special edition iteration of the iconic sports coupe meant for Japanese market and will be available in 100 units only.
Audi TT Memorial Edition is a special edition iteration of the iconic sports coupe meant for Japanese market and will be available in 100 units only.
Audi TT Memorial Edition comes equipped with Luxury Sports package that features Bronze accents on different parts of the body.
2/6
Audi TT Memorial Edition comes equipped with Luxury Sports package that features Bronze accents on different parts of the body.
Audi TT Memorial Edition comes equipped with Luxury Sports package that features Bronze accents on different parts of the body.
Audi TT Memorial Edition comes equipped with Luxury Sports package that features Bronze accents on different parts of the body.
The special edition of Audi TT gets virtual cockpit instrumentation including a sports mode displaying a centre rev counter, while the centre-mounted touchscreen infotainment system includes controls for the 12-speaker Bang & Olufsen stereo and displays functions, including Audi's side assist blind spot monitoring, parking assist, and a review-view camera. 
3/6
The special edition of Audi TT gets virtual cockpit instrumentation including a sports mode displaying a centre rev counter, while the centre-mounted touchscreen infotainment system includes controls for the 12-speaker Bang & Olufsen stereo and displays functions, including Audi's side assist blind spot monitoring, parking assist, and a review-view camera. 
The special edition of Audi TT gets virtual cockpit instrumentation including a sports mode displaying a centre rev counter, while the centre-mounted touchscreen infotainment system includes controls for the 12-speaker Bang & Olufsen stereo and displays functions, including Audi's side assist blind spot monitoring, parking assist, and a review-view camera. 
The special edition of Audi TT gets virtual cockpit instrumentation including a sports mode displaying a centre rev counter, while the centre-mounted touchscreen infotainment system includes controls for the 12-speaker Bang & Olufsen stereo and displays functions, including Audi's side assist blind spot monitoring, parking assist, and a review-view camera. 

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Audi Q2 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q2
₹34.99 - 50.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Audi New A3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Audi New A3
₹39 - 45 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Audi Q8 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q8
₹98.98 Lakhs - 1.36 Cr* Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Audi Rs5 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Rs5
₹1.04 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Audi E-tron (HT Auto photo)
Audi E-tron
₹99.99 Lakhs - 1.16 Cr* Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Audi E-tron Gt (HT Auto photo)
Audi E-tron Gt
₹1.8 - 2.05 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Inside the cockpit, the car gets a diamond pattern theme on the seats, upholstered in Nappa leather with bronze contrast stitching and grey piping.
4/6
Inside the cockpit, the car gets a diamond pattern theme on the seats, upholstered in Nappa leather with bronze contrast stitching and grey piping.
Inside the cockpit, the car gets a diamond pattern theme on the seats, upholstered in Nappa leather with bronze contrast stitching and grey piping.
Inside the cockpit, the car gets a diamond pattern theme on the seats, upholstered in Nappa leather with bronze contrast stitching and grey piping.
The car is based on the TTS coupe and uses a turbocharged 2.0-litre direct-injection petrol engine producing 315 hp power and 421 Nm of torque.
5/6
The car is based on the TTS coupe and uses a turbocharged 2.0-litre direct-injection petrol engine producing 315 hp power and 421 Nm of torque.
The car is based on the TTS coupe and uses a turbocharged 2.0-litre direct-injection petrol engine producing 315 hp power and 421 Nm of torque.
The car is based on the TTS coupe and uses a turbocharged 2.0-litre direct-injection petrol engine producing 315 hp power and 421 Nm of torque.
The car gets a seven-speed S-Tronic automatic transmission that delivers power to all four wheels through Quattro all-wheel-drive system. 
6/6
The car gets a seven-speed S-Tronic automatic transmission that delivers power to all four wheels through Quattro all-wheel-drive system. 
The car gets a seven-speed S-Tronic automatic transmission that delivers power to all four wheels through Quattro all-wheel-drive system. 
The car gets a seven-speed S-Tronic automatic transmission that delivers power to all four wheels through Quattro all-wheel-drive system. 
First Published Date: 28 Apr 2023, 09:04 AM IST
TAGS: Audi TTS Aut TT Audi luxury car sportscar
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
21% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 315 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
12% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 765 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city