In Pics: 2023 BMW X1 facelift SUV makes debut
BMW X1, which is the German carmaker's entry-level SUV in global markets, has undergone a facelift almost seven years since the second generation model made its debut.
BMW has officially introduced the new X1 facelift SUV. The new 2023 BMW X1 comes with a new design and features.
In the third generation, the BMW X1 SUV has received bolder design than the outgoing model. It has also grown in size compared to its predecessor. The SUV now stands 4,500 mm in length, 1,845 mm wide and 1,642 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,69 mm..
The profile of the BMW X1 has not changed much compared to its predecessor. The flared wheel arches house 18 to 20-inch alloy wheels.
At the rear, the new X1 gets new L-shaped taillights and narrower rear window. The boot space of the 2023 BMW X1 is 540 litres. However, with all the rear seats down, it can increase up to 1,600 litres.
The interior of the new X1 has also been upgraded. The dashboard is now dominated by a pair of displays which include a 10.25-inch instrument cluster and a 10.7-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Both are integrated to BMW’s iDrive 8 infotainment software.
BMW has removed the all-wheel drive X1 xDrive25i variant. It now offers the sDrive18i, which is the entry level model with a 1.5-litre petrol engine. It can generate 136 horsepower and 230 Nm of torque. It can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 9.2 seconds, and has a top speed of 208 kmph. The top of the range xDrive23i has a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine that can produce 204 horsepower and 320 Nm of torque.
First Published Date: 01 Jun 2022, 01:30 PM IST
