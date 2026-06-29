If I were buying Tata Nexon, this is the variant I would pick

The Tata Nexon is one of the best-selling cars in India. The SUV is available with a wide range of variant options for the customers. Tata Motors offers the Nexon lineup in five core primary trims: Smart, Pure+, Creative, Creative+, and Fearless+. Across these trims, the homegrown carmaker offers variant sub-extensions denoted by acronyms like (S) for an Electric Sunroof, (PS) for a Panoramic Sunroof, and (A) for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). Prices across the variants typically range between ₹7.37 lakh and ₹14.22 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the choice of petrol, diesel, or CNG powertrains.

If you are planning to buy the Tata Nexon but are feeling confused about the variant, here is a quick and comprehensive guide for you.

If you are planning to buy the Tata Nexon but are feeling confused about the variant, here is a quick and comprehensive guide for you.

Tata Nexon Creative+ is my choice

If I were buying the Tata Nexon, the Creative+ will be the variant I would pick. To me, the Creative+ is the most value for money trim from the Tata Nexon's lineup. It bridges the gap between budget and luxury. The Creative+ trim provides premium technology-aided features such as a large 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 360-degree surround view camera, etc. And all these come without requiring the customer to pay top-tier prices for features one might not need.

If a customer is looking for the absolute sweet spot in the massive Tata Nexon lineup, the top-mid-spec Creative+ variant is widely considered the best value-for-money choice. It strikes a near-perfect balance by providing premium, modern-day features without forcing the customer to pay the steep price premium of the fully-loaded top trims.

Tata Nexon Creative+: What does it offer?

Tata Nexon's Creative+ trim offers a host of interesting features. Externally, it sports 16-inch alloy wheels, sequential LED daytime running lights, and front fog lamps with cornering function. Inside the cabin, the buyers get automatic climate control, a height-adjustable driver's seat, and electrically adjustable ORVMs, which emphasise the comfort quotient of the SUV.

On the infotainment front, it gets a massive 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. On the safety front, this variant comes packing a 360-degree surround-view camera, front parking sensors, blind-spot view monitor, and cruise control, among others.

Tata Nexon Creative+: Why I consider it value for money?

Priced between ₹10.34 lakh and ₹13.60 lakh (ex-showroom), the Creative+ comes with the best value-for-money quotient in the entire Tata Nexon lineup. This variant saves the buyers from paying the premium required for top-tier trims such as Fearless, while still giving them all the must-have modern conveniences. The 360-degree surround view camera and blind spot monitor at this price point further enhance its value by making navigating and parking the SUV easier, especially in tight city traffic.

The Creative+ trim comes with the premium feel one looks for, through the allot wheels, LED lighting, etc. In the lower variants, these features are not available, which impacts their visual appeal.

The Creative+ trim is available across multiple powertrain combinations - petrol, diesel, and CNG, while transmission options include manual, AMT, and DCA. This certainly enhances its appeal by catering for a wider range of consumers as per their specific driving needs.

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