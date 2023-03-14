Hyundai Verna, rival to Honda City, to be second sedan in India to offer ADAS

Hyundai Motor has confirmed that the upcoming new Verna compact sedan will be armed with the Advanced Driver Assistant System (ADAS). The carmaker has said that the Verna 2023 will be equipped with level 2 ADAS functions using Hyundai SmartSense with around 17 features. The upcoming Verna will also come with around 65 safety features along with several segment-first features too. The new Hyundai Verna will become the second sedan in India to offer ADAS technology after the Honda City facelift launched earlier this month. Hyundai will officially launch the new Verna on March 21.

For Hyundai Verna, the ADAS features to be included are similar to the ones Hyundai already offers in the new generation Tucson SUV. These include forward collision warning, blind spot monitoring, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, rear cross-traffic alert, high beam assist and driver attention warning among others.

Among the 65 advanced safety features to be offered with the new Verna are Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Hill-start Assist Control (HAC), Electronic Parking Brake (EPB), Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) among others.

Hyundai had earlier confirmed that the Verna will be offered with a 10.25-inch HD infotainment screen and a digital cluster with TFT MID. The Verna 2023 will also get first-in-segment switchable type infotainment and climate controller. The company claims that this will enhance the experience of interacting with both functionalities. Additionally, the Verna will now get ventilated as well as heated front seats, another first in segment. The other feature highlights inside the cabin of the Hyundai Verna include an eight-speaker Bose sound system.

Under the hood, Hyundai Verna 2023 will be offered with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol motor as well as a turbocharged unit. The car will continue to be offered with both manual as well as automatic gearboxes.

Verna, once officially launched in its latest version, will renew its battle against Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Skoda Slavia, Volkswagen Virtus and the recently-updated Honda City.

