HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Hyundai Verna, Rival To Honda City, To Be Second Sedan In India To Offer Adas

Hyundai Verna, rival to Honda City, to be second sedan in India to offer ADAS

Hyundai Motor has confirmed that the upcoming new Verna compact sedan will be armed with the Advanced Driver Assistant System (ADAS). The carmaker has said that the Verna 2023 will be equipped with level 2 ADAS functions using Hyundai SmartSense with around 17 features. The upcoming Verna will also come with around 65 safety features along with several segment-first features too. The new Hyundai Verna will become the second sedan in India to offer ADAS technology after the Honda City facelift launched earlier this month. Hyundai will officially launch the new Verna on March 21.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Mar 2023, 19:42 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Hyundai Motor has confirmed that the upcoming new Verna 2023 sedan will be offered with ADAS technology.
Hyundai Motor has confirmed that the upcoming new Verna 2023 sedan will be offered with ADAS technology.
Hyundai Motor has confirmed that the upcoming new Verna 2023 sedan will be offered with ADAS technology.
Hyundai Motor has confirmed that the upcoming new Verna 2023 sedan will be offered with ADAS technology.

For Hyundai Verna, the ADAS features to be included are similar to the ones Hyundai already offers in the new generation Tucson SUV. These include forward collision warning, blind spot monitoring, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, rear cross-traffic alert, high beam assist and driver attention warning among others.

Also read: How not to use ADAS? Viral video of couple's stunt on Mahindra XUV700 shows

Among the 65 advanced safety features to be offered with the new Verna are Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Hill-start Assist Control (HAC), Electronic Parking Brake (EPB), Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) among others.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Honda New City - 5th Gen (HT Auto photo)
Honda New City - 5th Gen
₹11.49 - 15.97 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.65 kmpl
₹8.3 - 11.72 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Volkswagen Virtus (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Virtus
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19.4 kmpl
₹11.21 - 17.91 Lakh***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Citroen Ec3 (HT Auto photo)
Citroen Ec3
₹11.5 - 12.43 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mahindra Scorpio-n (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Scorpio-n
1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹11.99 - 19.49 Lakh***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Hyundai had earlier confirmed that the Verna will be offered with a 10.25-inch HD infotainment screen and a digital cluster with TFT MID. The Verna 2023 will also get first-in-segment switchable type infotainment and climate controller. The company claims that this will enhance the experience of interacting with both functionalities. Additionally, the Verna will now get ventilated as well as heated front seats, another first in segment. The other feature highlights inside the cabin of the Hyundai Verna include an eight-speaker Bose sound system.

Under the hood, Hyundai Verna 2023 will be offered with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol motor as well as a turbocharged unit. The car will continue to be offered with both manual as well as automatic gearboxes.

Verna, once officially launched in its latest version, will renew its battle against Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Skoda Slavia, Volkswagen Virtus and the recently-updated Honda City.

First Published Date: 14 Mar 2023, 19:42 PM IST
TAGS: Verna Hyundai Motor City Honda Cars ADAS
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
23% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 307 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
3% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 740 Rs. 759
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city