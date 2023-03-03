Hyundai Verna 2023 teased again; new details emerge ahead of launch

Hyundai Motor has revealed more details about the new generation Verna compact sedan, which is all set to be launched in India on March 21. The Korean carmaker has released the second teaser video of the new Verna, which shows more features that will be included in the upcoming model. For the first time, Hyundai has shown the new design of the alloy wheels. The teaser video has revealed the driver display of the new Verna as well.

Earlier, Hyundai had partially revealed the front face of the new Hyundai Verna, which has undergone several changes. It now wears a sharper and sportier face with a redesigned grille. Wrapped in parametric patterns, the grille will be highlighted by a LED lightbar stretching across the width of the bonnet. It will also have a redesigned bumper and new foglamp casing besides LED headlight units.

The design of the new alloy wheels are quite close to the sketch Hyundai had shared earlier. The driver display looks similar to all the new generation Hyundai and Kia models. Hyundai is expected to offer ADAS functionality in the new Verna. Hyundai already offers the feature in models like Tucson SUV. Addition of this feature in Verna will help it rival Honda City, which was launched on Thursday with the same feature.

Similar Products Find more Cars Honda New City - 5th Gen ₹11.49 - 15.97 Lakhs* **Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Maruti Suzuki Ciaz 1462 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.65 kmpl ₹8.3 - 11.72 Lakhs* **Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Volkswagen Virtus 999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19.4 kmpl ₹11.21 - 17.91 Lakh* **Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Skoda Slavia 999 to 1498 cc | Petrol | Manual ₹10 - 15 Lakhs* **Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Mahindra Scorpio-n 1997 cc | Petrol | Manual ₹11.99 - 19.49 Lakh* **Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Tata Tigor Ev Electric | Automatic ₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs* **Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers

Hyundai has promised an updated cabin with phone holder, multiple bottle holders, multi-purpose console, cooled glovebox and a wider opening trunk. The interior will feature a dual-tone black and beige colour scheme. The carmaker has also promised more room inside, offering lounge-like cabin with best-in-class boot space. The wheelbase of the new Verna has increased by 70 mm to 2,670 mm. It is now the widest car in its segment at 1,765 mm, an increase of 36 mm. Hyundai is also going to offer the biggest boot space in the segment with a luggage capacity of 528 litres.

Hyundai will be offered with only petrol engine. Besides a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol unit, Hyundai will also offer a turbocharged version of the engine. The engine will come mated to either a manual, CVT or DCT transmission units. When launched, the new Hyundai Verna will renew rivalry with the Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Volkswagen Virtus and Skoda Slavia in the compact sedan segment.

First Published Date: