Hyundai trademarks i15 nameplate in India. Is it the updated Grand i10 Nios?

Hyundai Motor Company, the parent group of Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL), has filed a patent for the name i15 in India. Filed on November 5, 2026, the patent application hints that the South Korean automaker might bring a new hatchback with the same nomenclature. Also, there is a chance of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios getting a facelift with the revised nomenclature of i15. Interestingly, the most affordable model from the brand in India is long awaiting an update. However, the auto OEM has not said anything officially. So, these are assumptions only.

Hyundai has filed a trademark application in India for the i15 name, which could be the nomenclature for an updated version of the Grand i10 Nios.

While there have been no official launch plans or confirmed production models bearing the same nomenclature from Hyundai in India, the i15 name has been doing rounds in the country's automobile sector for quite a long time. The auto major has no global model with the same name as well.

Hyundai filed a patent for the i15 name in India.

Interestingly, this comes on the heels of the company floating the Ioniq P nameplate in India, with its trademark filed. The Ioniq P will be a sub-four-metre electric car, likely to launch in India in January 2027, with features like Level 2 ADAS and Pleos Connect. It is expected to come powered by a mid-nickel NMC battery pack.

Speaking of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, which might come carrying the new i15 nameplate in its updated iteration, received its last update in April 2026 in the form of a special edition only. A major facelift, including a design overhaul and feature updates, is long pending. Launched in India in August 2019, the entry-level hatchback received its last major mid-life facelift in January 2023, and then subsequent feature and variant refreshes up to 2025. Adding more fuel to the speculation about the possibilities is the latest trend in the industry, where an updated car comes with a new nomenclature instead of bearing the old one. For example, Tata Motors launched the Aeris sub-compact sedan in India, which is essentially an updated version of the erstwhile Tata Tigor.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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