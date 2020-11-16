Hyundai teases upcoming Elantra N sedan with interior upgrades and more power

Hyundai Motor has revealed fresh glimpses of its new Elantra N model. Through a collection of photos and video, the carmaker showcase the high-performance model of the seventh-generation compact sedan. Hyundai has confirmed the Elantra N will arrive next year.

The Elantra N will complete the Elantra lineup, offering high-performance N-specific features. It is going to be slotted a place above the recently launched Hyundai Elantra N Line.

Hyundai Elantra N will be slightly different from the N Line variant. It gets a sporty body kit, upgrades on the inside, a reworked chassis and a more powerful engine.

The redesigned bumpers with larger air intakes, bigger side skirts, a diffuser that cases dual exhaust pipes and bespoke wheels characterise the new Elantra N. It is also likely to get sporty front seats and a unique upholstery to stand out from the other Elantra models.

“Elantra N is an outstanding addition to the N brand lineup in that it offers pulse-pounding performance in a practical four-door package," said Thomas Schemera, executive vice president and head of Product Division at Hyundai Motor Group. “Elantra N is undergoing final development now, including validation at Nürburgring, so we can deliver a car that enthusiasts will love in 2021. Once launched, it will be the flag-bearer of the Elantra lineup."

Hyundai Elantra N is likely to be powered a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged engine. It is the same engine that is used in the i30 N and Veloster N. The engine will be probably mated to a dual-clutch and a manual gearbox. It is likely to generate maximum power of 275-horsepower.

Earlier, Hyundai launched the Elantra N Line performance model too. The N Line model, characterised by N specific design and performance-enhancing elements, offers an attractive entry point to the Hyundai’s high-performance N Brand lineup.

Elantra N Line is powered by a 1.6-litre GDI turbocharged engine with six-speed manual or seven-speed Double Clutch Transmission (DCT) that produces up to 201 horsepower and 264.6 Nm of torque.