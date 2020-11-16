Hyundai teases upcoming Elantra N sedan with interior upgrades and more power

Hyundai teases upcoming Elantra N sedan with interior upgrades and more power2 min read . 03:58 PM IST
- Hyundai Elantra N is going to be slotted a place above the recently launched Hyundai Elantra N Line sedan.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Hyundai Motor has revealed fresh glimpses of its new Elantra N model. Through a collection of photos and video, the carmaker showcase the high-performance model of the seventh-generation compact sedan. Hyundai has confirmed the Elantra N will arrive next year.
The Elantra N will complete the Elantra lineup, offering high-performance N-specific features. It is going to be slotted a place above the recently launched Hyundai Elantra N Line.
Hyundai Elantra N will be slightly different from the N Line variant. It gets a sporty body kit, upgrades on the inside, a reworked chassis and a more powerful engine.
The redesigned bumpers with larger air intakes, bigger side skirts, a diffuser that cases dual exhaust pipes and bespoke wheels characterise the new Elantra N. It is also likely to get sporty front seats and a unique upholstery to stand out from the other Elantra models.
(Also read: Hyundai plans to launch 10 new hybrid, PHEV and electric vehicles by 2022)
“Elantra N is an outstanding addition to the N brand lineup in that it offers pulse-pounding performance in a practical four-door package," said Thomas Schemera, executive vice president and head of Product Division at Hyundai Motor Group. “Elantra N is undergoing final development now, including validation at Nürburgring, so we can deliver a car that enthusiasts will love in 2021. Once launched, it will be the flag-bearer of the Elantra lineup."
Hyundai Elantra N is likely to be powered a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged engine. It is the same engine that is used in the i30 N and Veloster N. The engine will be probably mated to a dual-clutch and a manual gearbox. It is likely to generate maximum power of 275-horsepower.
Earlier, Hyundai launched the Elantra N Line performance model too. The N Line model, characterised by N specific design and performance-enhancing elements, offers an attractive entry point to the Hyundai’s high-performance N Brand lineup.
Elantra N Line is powered by a 1.6-litre GDI turbocharged engine with six-speed manual or seven-speed Double Clutch Transmission (DCT) that produces up to 201 horsepower and 264.6 Nm of torque.