Hyundai Motor India reaches new highs in 2023: Key numbers

Hyundai is looking to end 2023 with a loud bang with sales indicators in a deep shade of Green
The Korean brand completes 27 years in India and now has a wider product portfolio than ever before
The company says it is confident of breaching the 6 lakh sales mark in the domestic market for the first time ever
The current best for the brand is at 5.5 lakh it had registered in CY2022
Exports are also up and the total cumulative sales for CY 2023 is expected to be around 7.6 lakh, another personal best
Exter has emerged as a power player with over one lakh bookings since its July launch
Hyundai also drove out the Ioniq 5 EV earlier this year. The flagship model has been reserved by 1k customers so far
The company has also updated several of its key models this year, including the Verna and i20