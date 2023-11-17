HT Auto
Hyundai eyes record six lakh sales milestone in India in 2023

Hyundai eyes record six lakh sales milestone in India in 2023

By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 17 Nov 2023, 19:50 PM
Hyundai Motor India on Friday stated that it is looking to close the calendar year 2023 with a personal best domestic sales milestone of six lakh units. The previous best of 5.5 lakh units was achieved in calendar year 2022.

Underlining the success of new models launched this year - Ioniq 5 electric vehicle and Exter sub-compact SUV, Hyundai highlighted that it has enhanced production capacity at its plant in Tamil Nadu by 50,000 units to 820,000 units. This number is a combination of units manufactured for both the domestic as well as overseas markets. This combined figure is also eyeing a new personal best for the Korean brand in India, at 7.60 lakh, up from the previous best of 7.10 lakh achieved in 2018.

While the likes of the Venue, Creta and the updated Verna remain strong performers for Hyundai in India, the company specifically points to Exter which was launched in June and has received over one lakh orders since.

Hyundai has now completed 27 years in India and has managed to increase its share in the global Hyundai sales pie, from 15.6 per cent in 2019 to 18.6 per cent in 2023 (January-September). The company officials are now targeting a 20 per cent share in the times to come.

