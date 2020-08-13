Hyundai today launched the new Elantra N Line. The new model is designed and engineered to deliver more enhanced driving fun to the bold new Elantra that was launched in April. The N Line model, characterised by N specific design and performance-enhancing elements, offers an attractive entry point to the Hyundai’s high-performance N Brand lineup.

Elantra N Line is powered by a 1.6-liter GDI turbocharged engine with six-speed manual or seven-speed Double Clutch Transmission (DCT) that produces up to 201 horsepower and 195.2 lb-ft torque.

Elantra N Line’s ‘low and wide’ exterior styling and ‘Parametric Dynamics’ design theme imparts a look of sophisticated sportiness. Elantra’s cascade grille gets a more aggressive look with an N Line badge and intricate geometric pattern. Arrow-shaped air curtains on the lower fascia support aerodynamic performance and engine cooling while giving the model a high-performance image.

Elantra N Line’s sporty side skirts and 18-inch alloy wheels accentuate the fastback sedan’s low and wide aesthetic. From the side, the car’s dynamic styling is defined by arrow-like creases in its body panels that suggest forward motion. Glossy black molding on the wheel wells, side-view mirrors and side skirts provide a touch of modern sophistication to the overall appearance.

Elantra N Line’s fastback profile merges with a sculpted rear, designed to enhance aerodynamic performance and further express the low and wide aesthetic through horizontal lines. The integrated spoiler, chrome twin exhaust and N Line rear diffuser add to the car’s performance-inspired styling.

Driver-oriented features, such as paddle shifters and Drive Mode Selector system, enable a racing-inspired experience behind the wheel.





An array of driver assist, safety and convenience features add to the N experience, including Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA), Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), Lane Following Assist (LFA), High Beam Assist (HBA), Driver Attention Warning (DAW) and Blind-Spot Collision Avoidance Assist (BCA) with Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA). In addition, Elantra N Line owners get a Hyundai Digital Key, Wireless CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

Following the launch of the new Elantra N Line, Hyundai plans to launch Sonata N Line with 2.5-liter turbocharged GDI engine in 2020 to further expand the N Line lineup.

Elantra Hybrid is due to go on sale in Korea during the third quarter of 2020; sales in global markets will follow soon after. It is the first new Elantra hybrid in 11 years since the launch of Elantra LPI Hybrid in 2009.

The Elantra Hybrid is equipped with a 1.6-liter GDI Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder engine. The permanent-magnet electric motor will deliver 32 kW, powered by a lithium-ion-polymer battery with 1.32 kWh of capacity positioned under the rear seats. The 1.6-liter GDI engine combined with the electric motor in Elantra Hybrid delivers a total system output of 139 horsepower and up to 195 lb-ft of torque.

The high-efficiency electric motor has an electric-only driving mode that delivers instantaneous torque at low speeds, with available power-assist at higher vehicle speeds. The 2021 Elantra Hybrid is projected to have a combined EPA-estimated fuel economy rating of more than 50 miles per gallon.