In pics: Hyundai teases its brand new Elantra N sedan

6 Photos . Updated: 16 Nov 2020, 05:59 PM IST

The Hyundai Elantra N is the latest sedan announce... more The Hyundai Elantra N is the latest sedan announced by the Korean carmaker and will complete the Elantra series, offering high-performance N-specific features as it undergoes final development processes.