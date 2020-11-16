In pics: Hyundai teases its brand new Elantra N sedan 6 Photos . Updated: 16 Nov 2020, 05:59 PM IST HT Auto Desk The Hyundai Elantra N is the latest sedan announce... more The Hyundai Elantra N is the latest sedan announced by the Korean carmaker and will complete the Elantra series, offering high-performance N-specific features as it undergoes final development processes. 1/6The brand new Hyundai Elantra N will be the latest sedan in the company's Elantra series. 2/6Hyundai has confirmed that the sedan will be released next year and will be slotted a place above the Hyundai Elantra N Line. 3/6The Elantra N will be different from the N Line in terms if having a sporty design, interior upgrades and a more powerful engine. 4/6The redesigned bumpers with larger air intakes, bigger side skirts, a diffuser that cases dual exhaust pipes and bespoke wheels will be some of the features of the sedan. 5/6The Elantra N is likely to boast of sporty front seats and a unique upholstery unlike the other Elantra models. 6/6The Elantra N is likely to be powered a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged engine. The engine will be probably mated to a dual-clutch and a manual gearbox. It is likely to generate maximum power of 275-horsepower.