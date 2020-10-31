Hyundai reveals its smallest 'toy car sized' EV made entirely out of wood

Hyundai Motor Company has showcased its 'smallest EV' yet which remains unnamed at the moment. The new pint-sized EV comes based on the '45' EV concept which was showcased at the International Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt in 2019.

The new car comes kitted with the 'kinetic cube lamp' design featured on the original '45' model. It sports the fluidic and smooth profile on the outside with Performance Blue exterior colour along with orange highlights. It features two tiny DC motors which help it achieve a top speed of 7 kmph and the company says that 'Only the bravest souls will take the wheel of this speedster'.

The EV comes fitted with motorsports inspired single driver's seat in the middle of the car. In terms of dimensions the mini EV spans 1380 mm in length, 810 mm in width, 820 mm in height and has a wheelbase of 820 mm.

In-line with the 45's design heritage theme, the unique pint-sized EV comes built on the traditional eco material - wood. Goes without saying, it doesn't have an official driving range yet. Though it might sound dramatic but user's laughter can fuel the vehicle to roll further as it features Emotion Adaptive Vehicle Control (EAVC) technology. More details on its eco-friendly offering for the kids, will be made public in the days to come.

